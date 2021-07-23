Virgil Abloh and LVMH announce significant expansion of successful relationship – FINCHANNEL





British journalist – LVMH will become majority investor in Off-White and LVMH and Virgil Abloh have agreed to jointly pursue new projects in the luxury categories. Virgil Abloh and LVMH have announced a definitive agreement whereby LVMH will acquire a majority stake in Off-White LLC, the owner of the Off-White brand. Following the acquisition, LVMH will own a 60% stake in the brand, and Mr. Abloh will retain a 40% stake and continue as Creative Director of the brand, which he founded in 2013. Mr. Abloh’s partnership with LVMH began in March 2018 when he was appointed artistic director of the Louis Vuitton menswear collection. Mr. Abloh will continue in this role at Louis Vuitton. In addition, LVMH and Mr. Abloh have agreed on another agreement to join forces. It will draw on the Group’s expertise to launch new brands and partner with existing brands in a variety of sectors beyond fashion. The first discussions have already started according to LVMH. Mr. Abloh, Bernard Arnault and LVMH are delighted to develop their relationship and to begin this new chapter together. Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, said: We are delighted to extend our fruitful partnership with Virgil. We have already had the privilege of witnessing Virgil’s exceptional creativity and vision through his work with us at Louis Vuitton. We look forward to supporting Virgil and the team both in driving the growth of Off-White and in working with Virgil to bring his unique sensibility to a wider range of luxury categories. Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said: From groundbreaking fashion shows to creating a new contemporary language of menswear, Virgil has left a lasting imprint on Maison Louis Vuitton. By breaking down boundaries and proclaiming a deeply inclusive philosophy, Virgil has extended the reach of Louis Vuitton’s luxury universe. We are proud of how far we have come so far and very excited to be opening new ones. Virgil Abloh, Creative Director and Founder of Off-White, and Men’s Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton, said: For nearly a decade we’ve built Off-White to be a brand designed to empower our generation and challenge the status quo. LVMH is bringing the extra firepower and scale needed to accelerate our momentum and make Off-White a true multi-line luxury brand. He added: I am incredibly excited to be working with LVMH on other possible collaborations, an evolution of the great relationship I had with LVMH, Bernard Arnault, Michael Burke at Louis Vuitton and others. I am also honored to use this partnership to deepen my long-standing commitment to expanding opportunities for diverse people and fostering greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve. This is an incredible new platform to take the disruption we’ve made together to a whole new level. New Guards Group will remain an operational partner for Off-White through its licensing agreement with Off-White LLC. The transaction by which LVMH invests in Off-White is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be finalized within the next 60 days. OFF WHITE c / o VIRGIL ABLOH Created in 2013, Off-White defines the gray area between black and white as a color. Under the brand, seasonal collections of clothing, objects, furniture and publications for men and women articulate a vision of current culture. Collections integrated into a recurring story by emphasizing the creation of clothes that have an identity by design. With a design studio based in Milan, Italy, the brand harnesses the country’s history and craftsmanship while offering a global perspective on design and trends. With a clear vision of splicing the reality of how clothes are worn and the artistic expression of haute couture, creative director and designer Virgil Abloh explores concepts from the field of youth culture in context. contemporary.

