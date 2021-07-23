which fashion brands will go for gold?

If retailers and fashion brands needed a boost in what has been at best the toughest business climate for more than a decade, then this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo could be the place to be. ideal solution.

The sporting event, which kicks off today (Friday, July 23), will be broadcast to an international audience of more than 5 billion people via live digital television and streaming services, the International Olympic Committee predicts. It offers a golden opportunity for fashion brands as aAll eyes will be on the athletes and the clothing they wear during the opening and closing ceremonies, and when they enter the arena to compete in their sport.

Menswear brand Ben Sherman will provide official uniforms for British athletes, both men and women, to wear during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

As part of the brand partnership with Team GB, he also released a 24-piece capsule collection inspired by the Olympic Games.Launched in May, it features sustainable organic cotton polo shirts, organic cotton graphic t-shirts, a relaxed striped shirt, a zip-up bomber jacket and a Harrington-style jacket, for both men and women. It also includes a selection of children’s clothing. Retail prices range from 35 for a Team GB t-shirt to 120 for a Team GB Harrington jacket. The collection is available for purchase online at Bensherman.com and TeamGB.com.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashians’ shapewear and athleisure brand is providing underwear and loungewear for the U.S. team’s female athletes, the first time athletes will receive these items. Ralph Lauren is Team USA’s official supplier for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and the entire collection, including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, is available for purchase. in select Ralph Lauren stores and online at RalphLauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com. Proceeds from sales will support the US Olympic and Paralympic teams. Retail prices range from $ 29.50 (21.45) for a Team USA chino cap to $ 195.00 (141.74.) For white closing ceremony jeans.

Telfar Clemens, the American-Liberian designer behind the Telfar fashion label, created the official uniforms for the Liberian Olympic and Paralympic teams, including the opening and closing ceremonies.

Somewhere else, designers from Canadian department store Hudson Bay dress up Team Canada, with a collection that includes athlete outfits for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Podium and the Athletes’ Village and is available for purchase in store and on Labaie.com.

Lacoste has unveiled a new line of clothing and accessories that celebrates the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, as part of its licensing agreement with the International Olympic Committee. Asics provides official sportswear for the Olympic and Paralympic teams in Japan and is the official sponsor of the clothing and footwear of the Australian teams.

David Lauren, Director of Brand and Innovation and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ralph Lauren Corporation, explains why the brand has decided to continue its partnership with Team USA again this year: “The real reason we are doing this, it’s because we believe in tradition and values. It’s an honor to dress the brightest athletes of the Americas as they represent our country on the biggest stage in the world.

Ralph Lauren has been a proud partner of Team USA since 2008, designing uniforms that are fashionable, functional and innovative, and that make athletes look and feel their best. “

Neil Saunders, general manager of retail at market research GlobalData, says the Tokyo Games are a great opportunity for fashion brands to gain exposure in the market and position themselves higher in the fashion market. sportswear: gets a huge amount of exposure. In a sense, this is a form of advertising and, especially for active brands, strengthens their position as labels used by those at the top of their competitive sports.

He says, however, that brands may need to be cautious about how they talk about their involvement this year, given that the event has already generated negative publicity around Covid-19 and behavioral scandals. some of the Japanese. organizers.

Saunders adds: The Tokyo Olympics are tough because while everyone wants to celebrate, there is a lot of caution surrounding the pandemic. There are a lot of people who think the event shouldn’t have happened due to the risks it presents, so brands will need to be careful about how they showcase and present their involvement.

“I don’t think brands will be tarnished for sponsorship or partnership, but the triumphant tones we’ve seen in the past may not be as appropriate this time around.

That said, he believes this year is a particularly bright opportunity for emerging brands, as more appear to have been selected for partnerships this year than before.

He gives the example of the Olympic uniforms of El Salvador, which were designed by Ztico, a fashion brand based in El Salvador, in collaboration with the American design lab Rowing Blazers. Saunders believes the Olympics are a great opportunity for lesser-known brands to gain exposure.

Saunders says: Interestingly, there seems to be a much greater diversity of brands involved in Tokyo. Direct-selling brand Rowing Blazers is involved in El Salvador uniforms in partnership with a native designer. This means that the Olympics are a great opportunity for smaller and emerging brands to showcase themselves. It is very important for these labels. Everyone’s heard of Nike or Adidas, but for a smaller brand it’s a great way to get global exposure quickly.

Andy Saxton, director of strategic vision at consultancy firm Kantar, expects the Tokyo Olympics to give an additional boost to the sportswear market, especially leggings and running shoes, which has already benefited from the increased appetite of consumers for outdoor activities during the pandemic.

He points to Kantar’s data which shows that sportswearis expected to be worth $ 350 million in August and sportswear purchases have increased 22% in the past two years.

He also believes the Olympics could bring a slight uptick in struggling elements of the sportswear market, such as swimwear, which suffered from the cancellation of summer vacations and recreation centers. closed. Kantar’s latest data shows swimwear sales are is currently worth 191 million, down 51% from the same month two years ago.

He believes that a brand like Speedo, which is clearly associated with performance swimming, can reap the benefits of people who log into Olympic swimming races. Speedo is equipping Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic swimming teams this year, but Saxton says swimwear brands could still get a boost even if they don’t directly sponsor the Olympics as swimming will be more exposed and people will join the sport.

The Olympics have it all: national pride, a healthy dose of competition between countries and, of course, opportunities for fashion brands to make themselves known and grab market share. Established brands such as Ben Sherman and Ralph Lauren hope the association strengthens their reputation for being distinctively British and distinctively American, respectively. Meanwhile, highly regarded brands such as Telfar, established in 2004, are eager to make an impact on the world stage.