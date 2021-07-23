Art meets fashion at Project Miami





Debuting at the Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach, Project Miami brought the trends in streetwear, contemporary menswear and accessories to the beach. | Photo courtesy of Informa Markets Fashion / Hailley Howard

Betsy Zanjani Contributing Writer | Thursday July 22, 2021

When it debuted in July 1012 at Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, Informa Fashion Marketss Miami project perfectly showcased new approaches to streetwear, contemporary menswear and accessories. Even though it was Project’s first time in Miami, the show brought the avant-garde fashion atmosphere it is known for. The participants entered the space hosted by an artistic installation by Champion. Shoppers lined up to watch artists Carlo Art and Moon create murals with neon paint cans, which they then turned into artwork on Champion t-shirts. What made Project Miami so unique was that brands were connecting with an audience of retailers they typically wouldn’t see at our biggest events in Las Vegas or New York, said the business president of Informed Kelly Helfman. Chris Pyrate and his friends, a Washington, DC-based streetwear brand was created by acclaimed graffiti artist Chris Pyrate. The brand’s products, from outerwear to denim, all have a recurring theme of flowers. Her poppy color palette included pink, baby blue, and orchid. [The brand focuses on] unisex style aimed at cool men and women, Pyrate said. Honor the gift, whose casual-cool and athletic styles are worn by both sexes, presented their City of Angels collection, which is about the Los Angeles education of Russell Westbrook, the brand’s creative director and member of the NBAs Wizards of Washington. The worn washes and cropped hems paid homage to the culture of interchange I grew up with, Westbrook said. Pima cotton polo shirts, t-shirts, joggers and hoodies as well as baseball caps were on display at the James bark stand. The Miami brand showcased its unisex line with its museum French Bulldog reflected in the company logo, representing founder Rafael Huizis’ best friend. He cheered me on during a difficult time when I first left Venezuela under less than good circumstances, Huizi said. He got me through the tough times.

