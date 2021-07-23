Tokyo’s Best Fashion Brands | Japanese style and designers

Tokyoites know how to dress. Home to millions of people, the city is a complex web of pulsating and rotating modernity and enduring traditions. The people of Tokyo effortlessly play with colors, take risks with prints, and boldly present oversized clothing; trends live and die in the city in a day, or take hold and survive for decades.

Comprised of a collection of urban enclaves, each pocket of Tokyo has its own distinct aesthetic: from the pristine outfits to the dress and boot outfits in Ginza, where the vibe is very timeless, to the envelopes that push envelopes and love selfies. cool kids in Shibuya, and the colorful kawaii The (cute) culture parades every weekend in the street style hub of Harajuku. It is a city that lives and breathes style.

Japanese clothing is imbued with simplicity, but also seasonality. Once upon a time there was the superposition of kimonos, their prints, their colors, virtually dictated by the season. To this day, clothes reflect nature – when the weather changes, the print and color scheme change too. Wherever you are in Tokyo, in hanami (observation of cherry blossoms) season, everything revolves around reddened roses; when the hydrangea blooms, dull mallows; and in autumn, burnt browns.

Culture turns into style, tradition into trends. From a deep well of inspiration, there is an almost endless list of fashion brands that have emerged from the capital. New talent emerges and is nurtured, as names like Toga and Somarta continue to soar, mixing traditional elements while trying to answer the lingering question of how to dress well in the 21st century.