Tokyo’s Best Fashion Brands | Japanese style and designers

Tokyoites know how to dress. Home to millions of people, the city is a complex web of pulsating and rotating modernity and enduring traditions. The people of Tokyo effortlessly play with colors, take risks with prints, and boldly present oversized clothing; trends live and die in the city in a day, or take hold and survive for decades.
Comprised of a collection of urban enclaves, each pocket of Tokyo has its own distinct aesthetic: from the pristine outfits to the dress and boot outfits in Ginza, where the vibe is very timeless, to the envelopes that push envelopes and love selfies. cool kids in Shibuya, and the colorful kawaii The (cute) culture parades every weekend in the street style hub of Harajuku. It is a city that lives and breathes style.
Japanese clothing is imbued with simplicity, but also seasonality. Once upon a time there was the superposition of kimonos, their prints, their colors, virtually dictated by the season. To this day, clothes reflect nature – when the weather changes, the print and color scheme change too. Wherever you are in Tokyo, in hanami (observation of cherry blossoms) season, everything revolves around reddened roses; when the hydrangea blooms, dull mallows; and in autumn, burnt browns.
Culture turns into style, tradition into trends. From a deep well of inspiration, there is an almost endless list of fashion brands that have emerged from the capital. New talent emerges and is nurtured, as names like Toga and Somarta continue to soar, mixing traditional elements while trying to answer the lingering question of how to dress well in the 21st century.
Odd_ founder Michihiko Takayama first discovered her love of design when working part-time in a convenience store as a student. Realizing that she was surrounded by objects and spaces that had all been designed by someone, she embarked on her own creative journey.
With a strong emphasis on the design process, Takayama creates clothes from freehand drawings, using elements such as graffiti outlines or the pattern of a plush, for structure.
Exploring forms without a final form in mind, his unusual and creative improvisation produces bold silhouettes stitched together with unbridled seam lines. The result? Clothes that complement the patchwork character of the city.
Old Honey began life in 2013 when designer Marina Hara was still a student. The brand quickly gained the attention of the fashion world after winning an award, which saw Old Honey make their New York Fashion Week debut in 2015.
Hara certainly has an eye for adding a special flavor to ordinary life. Adding ruffles, lace and puffed sleeves to your everyday outfit, Old Honey garments are infused with feminine energy and a childish sense of fun, all with muted, muted tones for the balance.
It’s hard to resist the allure of Fumiku’s alluring and ethereal designs. The brand was launched in 2018 by Fumika Hayashi, who began to create clothing based on the concept of “expressing the world between real and fantasy”.
Incorporating loose overlays, floral prints and sheer fabrics into classic and must-have garments, each of Fumiku’s pieces is woven with relaxed elegance. Wearing the clothes feels like you’ve stepped into your own Tokyo fantasy, bringing a touch of modern romance to the urban sprawl.
Designer Naoko Izawa was born and raised in China, where her interest in fashion was sparked by seeing her father dress for work in costume. After moving to Tokyo to study fashion design, her brand Peien started life in 2014 with the goal of creating handmade clothes that people just want to touch and touch.
Often searching the city for old Japanese fabrics, Izawa weaves using thick, twisted yarns, creating patterns inspired by the materials she finds. Alongside expertly sculpted knits, elements of traditional Japanese textiles – such as kimonos, sashiko (geometric embroidery), Mon (family crests) and the indigo dye – are often incorporated into Peien’s offerings.
Teki was born from the idea of breaking the norm, creating clothes for people “who want to dress freely, enjoy life their own way and love art”. With an emphasis on basic fashion, the brand incorporates Eastern and Western cultures into clothing by combining loose, flowing layers with tailored, almost architectural pieces. The collections range from an oversized, urban-style pastiche to puffy work clothes.
Gaining a set of loyal fans since its inception in 1997, Toga is the creation of Tokyo-based designer Yasuko Furuta. Having studied in both Tokyo and Paris, Furuta now creates clothes with a “complicated woman” archetype.
Does this sound like you? Well, it’s hard not to be blown away by Toga’s sophisticated simplicity – on the one hand, the brand’s flagship store in Harajuku is located in a garage. Cleverly cut pieces are layered with textures and flashes of eye-catching prints, giving off a strong sense of individual identity.
In fact, Toga’s appeal is so vast that the brand is soon set to collaborate with H&M on a highly anticipated consumer collection.
Blue Blue Japan creates clothes based on traditional Japanese textiles and dyeing techniques. It all started in 1996 as an in-house denim line for clothing store Okura, in Tokyo’s chic and trendy Daikanyama district. The brand has since grown in size but strongly maintains its Made in Japan roots.
Using long-established Japanese craft skills such as indigo-dyed natural denim and sashiko, Blue Blue Japan wants their outfits to be worn for many years to come. They change with each wear: the fabric becomes softer, the pigments change as they fade, the shapes change with the wearer. It’s a whimsical aging process that connects Blue Blue Japan to a four-season transition.
Launched in 2014, Ponti takes its name from early comic manga illustrations and, as the name suggests, humor permeates the brand’s identity – even the slogan ‘For Serious Adult Female Only’ should be taken with a pinch. salt.
Designer Makoto Hirata’s playful and light collections of flowing dresses and oversized pants, adorned with quirky prints and patterns, seem to embody Tokyo and the people who inhabit it: serious but flexible.
Former designer of Issey Miyake, Tamae Hirokawa left her mentor to create her own fashion brand. So, in 2006, Somarta was born. Hirokawa uses Japanese textile technology to research new ways to make clothes, trying to answer the question of what shape they should take in the 21st century.
Her famous “Second Skin” series was influenced by human anatomy and the way she was historically adorned with tattoos and other designs. Somarta’s recent collections have taken inspiration from the shape of traditional Japanese clothing – think drape yukata dresses and loose haori jsneakers – bumping them up with brocade fabrics, lace, and utility accessories (pockets, anyone?)
Koll makes clothes that evoke bucolic scenes of main characters whimsically walking through awe-inspiring landscapes – perhaps something to do with the sweeping sea views and boundless nature its creator grew up with.
Hailing from the nearby bohemian surf town of Kamakura, Tokyo designer Mayu Kusuhara believes fashion should be a part of everyday life. Influences from nature, universal femininity and the clothes passed down from her mother are reflected in the soft floral prints, romantic gathered tops and sheer crepe dresses.
