Angry Brazilians Dress As Reptiles To Make Their Covid Jabs Mock Bolsonaro | Brazil

When Klinger Duarte Rodrigues left for his coronavirus vaccine last weekend, he had him dressed as a South American snake.

A juice, he said, using the native name of the Amazon water boa whose skin he borrowed for his first dose of AstraZeneca.

The clothe images including immediately went viral on social media was not just a fashion statement: it was a protest against the dismal handling by Brazilian governments of a Covid epidemic that has killed more than 545,000 citizens, including the handsome brother of Rodriguess.

If the government had been quicker to acquire vaccines, many people would still be with us, said the environmentalist and internet influencer who attached a sign to his snake costume calling for the impeachment of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Rodriguess’ protest was not the only documented act of reptilian resistance as the Brazilians headed for their punches and the explanation for their choice of clothing is the president himself.

A protester dressed in an alligator costume dances during a demonstration calling for access to the vaccine against the coronavirus and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

Last year, Bolsonaro, who disrupted immunization efforts by purchasing insufficient vaccines and refusing to procure one himself, sarcastically claimed that Pfizers’ shot could turn recipients into alligators. In response to this notorious remark, pro-science opponents, furious at Bolsonaros’ denial behavior, were vaccinated wearing different types of reptiles.

Most come as jacar: the scaly alligator native to several regions of Brazil, including the Amazon, a region that has been the subject of increasing attacks by loggers and illegal miners since Bolsonaro came to power in 2019.

My costume was a way of expressing my horror, said Leila Fernandes, a 60-year-old educator from the city of Fortaleza whose crocodilian suit was designed to reflect her fury at Bolsonaros heinous handling of the Covid epidemic, sabotaging the containment measures and promotion of ineffective remedies.

I lost my mother-in-law, my niece’s husband and several close friends. You’ll be hard pressed to find a family that hasn’t lost a loved one, Fernandes said. We cannot forget what this president did. So many Brazilians have been buried who could have escaped death but died because of the president’s impositions.

Rodrigues, who lives in the Amazon city of Manaus, said he decided to go further and turn into an anaconda. It is a traditionally Amazonian animal [and] he represents medicine and science, said the 29-year-old. including the TikTok video of his vaccination has been seen over 6.4 million times.

Rodrigues lost his 37-year-old brother-in-law, a composer called Rafael Marupiara, to Covid earlier this year when Manaus suffered a devastating health collapse that saw patients choke to death after hospitals ran out of supplies. oxygen.

The atmosphere here was so heavy, there was so much pain and sadness The streets were deserted. Everyone was locked inside for fear of what might happen, he remembered this deadly crisis.

Six months later, Rodrigues, who declined to reveal the costume he would wear for his second dose in October, hoped his outfit would bring a much-needed touch of joy and convince hesitant Brazilians to get the shot. The best way out of this pandemic is the vaccine.