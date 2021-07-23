SF Giants rally in dramatic fashion, beat Dodgers, Jansen with another ninth inning comeback – The Vacaville Reporter

LOS ANGELES – One night after closest Kenley Jansen left the mound to a chorus of boos in front of the local crowd at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts gave his closest one a chance to redeem himself.

After watching the Giants back their closest, Tyler Rogers, on Wednesday, the Dodgers couldn’t give up on the triple All-Star and the closest biggest in franchise history.

Right?

The only difference that made 24 hours was that when Jansen finally left the mound on Thursday the boos were much, much louder.

For the second time in as many nights, the Giants rallied to win against a pitcher who had not made a stoppage against them in eight years as Gabe Kapler’s club claimed a spectacular 5-3 victory with rallying four points in the ninth inning to clinch a series victory.

“Doing what we did the last two nights against one of the best tighters in the game says a lot about how tough this team is, the kind of always cranky attitude and just an offense, really trying to get good beaters. every nine innings, ”said first baseman Darin Ruf.

A chaotic ninth inning featured a replay and canceled call on second base, a controversial attacking call that angered Ruf, and a failing call that saw San Francisco score the tie.

One night after Rogers made it easy with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, the Giants made Jansen’s night long and arduous.

After Wilmer Flores’ single and Donovan Solano’s double, Giants rookie Jason Vosler came home with two strikeouts and fell behind in the 1-2 count before taking three straight balls from the Dodgers closer to charge the goals.

Giants’ replacement for injured shortstop Brandon Crawford, Thairo Estrada, then came to plate and relied on what appeared to be a late-game outfielder’s choice, but a replay canceled the call to the field to keep Vosler safe at second.

Kapler credited the rookie with excellent basic trail instincts and put pressure on Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor whose second base pitch was a fraction of a second behind.

“Vosler’s high school, both first and second, I thought it was the most important game of the game,” Kapler said.

Next hitter, Ruf, made a 2-0 pitch that was well off home plate for a shot called by home plate umpire Jansen Visconti, but the Giants received a favor when he appeared to go around on a 3-2 swing that would have ended the game. First base umpire Ed Hickox said instead that Ruf delayed his failure meaning he could trot all the way to first base with an RBI on purpose.

“The 3-2 was kind of a high backup cutter and luckily that call was our way,” Ruf said. “So many guys had such a good evening tonight.”

At the end of it all, the Giants took the win thanks to a simple two-point tiebreaker from LaMonte Wade Jr. that helped the squad chase Jansen for the second night in a row with a right-field line on the 33rd and last throw of the night from the right-hander.

Wade gained a reputation for having long, quality home plate appearances, but on Thursday he helped the Giants fabricate their first run by forcing a double on the first pitch of the game before leading in their final runs with a single on. a first cutter throw from Jansen.

“These two guys have some elite, high end stuff,” Wade said. “You can’t give them too many locations. You have to be able to hit the error throw and luckily tonight was the first pitch in those two hits because you never know if you’ll get another good one.

The Dodgers spoiled another stellar performance from Buehler, who pitched 7 1/3 innings before a single from Ruf convinced manager Dave Roberts to go to his box.

On the other hand, the Giants’ box placed well behind Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani as Zack Littell and Jos lvarez threw scoreless frames before left-hander Jake McGee established his career-high. only one season with its 20th stop of the year.