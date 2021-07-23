Fashion
Tesco dress: buyers “frustrated” by the “magnificent” summer dress seen on Kelly Brook
Tesco buyers have been frustrated and angry over a new “stunning” dress that is out of reach for some.
And on social media, customers let it be known that they couldn’t buy an F&F-branded dress.
The admired dress, modeled by Kelly Brook, can only be purchased in-store, not online and some customers are wondering why.
The supermarket giant no longer has an online clothing store, so the majority of F&F clothing can only be purchased in stores – very enthusiastic shoppers can also find F&F clothing on the Next website, Liverpool Echo reports.
The new floral-print dress was shared on the store’s Instagram page for their 490,000 followers to view and garnered a lot of attention with over 6,000 likes and many comments calling the dress “gorgeous” and gorgeous. ” beautiful “.
But it’s also been inundated with annoyed shoppers asking why it’s not available online.
Users took advantage of the comments to tell Tesco what they thought of a single piece of writing: “What good is it to advertise on social media when we can’t order online. I guarantee it will have uptime.” limited in my local store. “
Another wrote: ‘Tesco, please listen to your customers, start making clothes online again. “
A third irritated customer added: “If it was online I would buy it …”
A confused fourth customer said: Surely due to overwhelming demand they should bring F&F back online? Please Tesco ?! “
Another saying: PLEASE RETURN ONLINE! and a sixth wrote: Please put it back online !!!!!! You can never get anything in the stores !!! It’s so frustrating !!!.
However, some shoppers had come to the supermarket and seemed very happy with the purchase, saying: Worth a visit Tesco girls this dress is gorgeous, isn’t it.
Another wrote: I got this dress the other day and it is gorgeous and so comfy.
Something that customers aren’t frustrated with is the cheap price of the dress that won’t break the bank.
The new Tescos floral dress is only 22 years old – available at Tesco stores now.
