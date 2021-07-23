The backless polka-dot shirt dress of Priyanka Chopra in new photos is worth 1 lakh | Fashion trends





Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave a glimpse of her breezy summer wardrobe as she shared several photos of herself wearing a cute printed ensemble. The star, who is in London, recently teamed up with a shoe brand and promoted it on Instagram wearing the polka dot midi. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a polka dot dress, standing on a threshold while holding a bouquet of colorful flowers. The Priyanka set comes from the shelves of designer label Carolina Herrera and is worth 1 lakh. + ALSO READ: Loved Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy Red Swimsuit? Here is how much the monoblock costs Priyanka posted the photo with the caption, “Stepping into a brighter future like.” In the caption, she also spoke about the shoe brand and her enthusiasm for partnering with a label committed to zero carbon emissions. Priyanka also took advantage of the Instagram stories and shared several photos of herself. In the first two photos, we see her smelling flowers, and in the third photo, she posed with her friends. Priyanka’s collared dress featured a colorful polka dot pattern in contrasting shades of blue, black, orange and pink. The midi silhouette of the cotton shirt dress makes it a playful summer outfit and is a great look to include in your wardrobe. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Stories. Additionally, the short-sleeved dress features a plunging V-neckline, an airy skirt, backless detailing and a contrasting black polka dot bow tied at the back to tighten it all up. If you want to add the dress to your wardrobe, we have found all the details for you. The Carolina Herrera dress is available at an exorbitant price of Approximately 1,25,907 (USD 1,690). Carolina Herrera dress Priyanka wore midday with strappy flats, a powder pink clutch, tiny gold hoops, rings, a watch, and a dainty gold chain. She left her locks open in a middle parting with the ensemble, perfecting the breezy summer look. Rosy skin, mascara on the lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, fuller eyebrows and a highlighter on the face completed her glamor. What do you think of Priyanka as a whole? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

