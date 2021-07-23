Workplace Privacy: Employee Dress or Appearance Policies | Lasher Holzapfel Sperry & Ebberson PLLC





(This blog is the third installment in a multi-part series on workplace privacy.) Dress codes and employee policies can be an important way to ensure that employees properly represent the image of the company and do not offend customers or the general public. Dress codes can also promote safety in the workplace (e.g. no jewelry or closed shoes only, etc.). Such policies can also impact workplace culture: a casual dress code can lead to increased collaboration and camaraderie, while a code requiring business formality can increase professionalism and decorum. Company dress codes can range from describing a general appearance policy (“casual / business / smart casual”; “or” well groomed and wearing clean clothing without holes, tears or the like. specific attire that an employee is required to wear (a uniform or similar clothing, such as black pants and a white shirt). Whatever the policy, however, employers must be careful not to apply the policy in a discriminatory manner. Employers can be held accountable for seemingly policies that may discriminate against a protected class (either explicitly or as a disparate impact). Requiring all employees to shave, have short hair, or have no tattoos / piercings could potentially violate an employee’s genuine religious beliefs. Likewise, a policy for a rigid uniform could discriminate against someone who is confined to a wheelchair, constituting disability discrimination. Therefore, if an employer chooses to have a dress code, it should be prepared when employees request waivers of this policy. Generally, the employer is only obligated to attempt to accommodate such a request when the request is based on the protected status of an employee (age, race, sex, disability, religion, etc.). An employer must meet the demand as long as it does not create “undue hardship”. As a general rule, it is not legal to have dress codes for one gender, but not for the other. Employers can have different dress codes for women and men, as long as these policies do not place an unfair burden on one gender over the other. Employers should avoid relying on a dress code violation as the sole basis for disciplining an employee, unless they have made a good faith attempt to accommodate the employee’s request and can demonstrate a burden. undue. [View source.]

