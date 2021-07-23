Women athletes still struggle against sexualization despite progress on equalityExBulletin

toggle legend François Nel / Getty Images

François Nel / Getty Images

It’s 2021, but policing the body of female athletes is a practice that continues to thrive.

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team is in a battle with the sport’s governing bodies to wear less revealing uniforms. After the team repeated complaints about bikini bottom mandatory reportedly ignored, they wore shorts in a recent protest match and were fined 150 euros (about $ 175) per player.

It’s a similar theme to another trending story: Welsh Paralympic athlete Olivia Breen recently recount a competition official remarking that his memoir was “too short and inappropriate”. Sharing her story led other female athletes who suffered similar body policing to do the same, she said on Instagram.

It has come as a shock to many that female athletes have yet to fight such battles, but for some it is not at all surprising.

Female athletes often don’t have the same options

For retired footballer Briana Scurry, the ordeal facing the Norwegian team is “infuriating” and “absurd” and is not unheard of, she told NPR. Scurry, who has played three World Cups and won two Olympic gold medals, remembers representing the United States at the Olympics in the 1990s and the women’s team had to wear “jerseys and shorts. ‘men’s team’ because the sponsor made the uniforms with only the men’s team in mind.

The skills of the women had earned them a presence on the world stage, but they were stuck in ill-fitting uniforms, an unnecessary distraction that can be demoralizing.

“You should feel like a superhero in it because you represent in a very special, positive and powerful way, and [you shouldn’t] have to worry about the short cut, ”said Scurry.

Unfortunately, unreasonable expectations are nothing new. One of the most egregious infractions occurred in 2012, when the World Badminton Federation tried (and failed) to force players to wear skirts for “look feminine and have a nice presentation. “

toggle legend David Madison / Getty Images

David Madison / Getty Images

On the other hand, the International Volleyball Federation relaxed its regulations in 2016 to allow players to wear hijabs with the aim of making sport more welcoming.

In general, the strictness of the dress code for any sport depends on its governing body. That’s why some female athletes may have multiple uniform options to choose from, while others, like the Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball Team, still find themselves struggling with outdated dress codes.

Change must start early

Women judged on their perceived femininity rather than their athleticism is a symptom of a bigger problem. Sport is often a “microcosm of our society,” said Akilah Carter-Francique, executive director of the Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change at San Jos State University.

“There are these societal expectations that match the gender norms that are formulated in the patriarchy of how women should present themselves. … From hairstyle to makeup to clothing, to what extent [or loose] the clothes are in the colors, “Carter-Francique told NPR.”[All] so that they are more in tune with this notion of young girl, of femininity, of what is called femininity. “

Having to fight against sexist norms that echo what they already face isn’t the only thing that can turn girls away. Lack of access and cultural stigma also contribute to low participation rates, according to a report of the Women’s Sports Foundation, and girls who stick to sports may find themselves in programs that receive less attention and funding.

A culture change has to happen, Scurry said.

“It starts with the dollar, and it starts with the seed and not the fruit,” Scurry said. “What if you plant 100 seeds and plant 98 on one side and two on the other?” Good luck with the harvest on the other side. … You have to be a lot fairer at the beginning, not at the end. “