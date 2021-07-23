Fashion brands in Amazon luxury stores





Amazon continues its march to fashion victory with the announcement that its Luxury stores are adding even more emerging and established brands to the list this week. The campaign that accompanies the short story is also worthy of attention, with Paloma Elsesser, Georgia May Jagger and Luka Sabbat, and with Tyler Mitchell filming and directing. The first-only talent trio is complemented by new faces Dylan Christensen and Tiffany Guo, as well as Black Sand Surf, a California-based surf and art collective that focuses on promoting messages of social justice. The resulting images live up to the brightest fashion editorials. Tyler mitchell The photos are magnificent, first of all, and bring even more fashion flair to the e-commerce giant. The launch of Luxury stores in September 2020 propelled them to the upper spaces of the style sphere, with a rotating edition of labels like Oscar de la Renta , Altuzarra , and Roll up (find out by searching for “Luxury Shops” in the search bar or by searching for it in the Programs and Features option in the onsite menu and in the app). Apart from the presentation campaign, it is always about shopping. The styling of the images features pieces from the brands that have just been added: Chufy, Studio 189, Mira Mikati, Boglioli, Linda Farrow, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Rianna + Nina, Studio Sensi and Jennifer Meyer. Tyler mitchell To be clear though, there’s a bigger game at play. Seen through a micro-lens, this is the latest offering to bring serious buyers to Amazon. But through a macro? The influx of brands and the ad that accompanies them (the campaign’s theme is “Smile! It’s summer!”) Are intended to shake the cobwebs that still cling to the idea of luxury. A lion’s share of them were overthrown in 2020 when Amazon convinced high-end and emerging brands that they could indeed be present on their platform. (It is impossible that luxury not feel modern when accessible via the click of a button on your phone.) Yet fashion is an industry that can change at a freezing rate, so Mitchell’s work is destined to take it even further. From bright style to the concept of simple and straightforward happiness, it’s a reminder that luxury fashion is not just about brand name or price, but attitude and masterful editing. Luxury is about the intangible, “knowing when you feel it” – and with Amazon’s distribution prowess, it’s easier than ever to find, buy, and wear it in days. Shop a few of our current favorite picks below. Wrap cardigan Look at Mikati

