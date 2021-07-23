How to dress for a stay | Fashion





I it would be a lie if i said this is my favorite kind of dress when i’m on vacation. My favorite kind of dress when I’m on vacation is the one I put on over a bikini while making a pot of coffee and take off when I drop into a lounge chair. My absolute favorite vacation dress isn’t even a dress, really; plus a glorified black waistcoat with a draped neckline, so thin it takes the size of a handkerchief in a suitcase and dries in the sun in minutes. But this year, my must-have holiday dress will look more like this one. As Norfolk is not the Balearic Islands, I am optimistic about less sunshine and resign myself to the fact that I can’t even tap my eyes on a lounge chair, so my holiday dress will be a substantial dress rather than a fragile cover. But while a holiday might not have the sweet glamor of going somewhere sunny and unfamiliar, the British countryside is stunning, and the change of pace on a holiday has never been more precious than after a year of such monotony. There is therefore something to be excited about, and therefore to dress. The clothes you pack set the tone for your break. If a trip isn’t as exotic as you would like, then the right dress can help bring some party spirit to your week. Just think, without the tyranny of those demonic airport weighing machines, this year’s suitcase can be more fun, not less. There is a certain generic domestic holiday wardrobe look on UK Main Street. It’s big on seahorses and the playful stripes and bright yellow of fishermen. I don’t like it: to me, it suggests that a glaze of cheerfulness is stretched over a tense subtext, doing the best, of sand sandwiches and clenched teeth. My vacation wardrobe has more ambition than that, so I prepare as daywear the kind of dresses I could wear abroad on vacation nights. Bring on the smocking, romantic pink prints, ruffle trims. Say yes to swishy fabrics and garden party flourishes. A dress that you could wear to dinner in a warm place can be surprisingly useful during the day, a long ruffled skirt protects from cool breezes and mosquitoes. The best vacation dress to take away is the one that brings the sun with it no matter what the forecast. Jess wears a dress, 29.99, zara.com. Shoes, hers. Styling: Melanie Wilkinson, assisted by Peter Bevan. Hair and Makeup: Sophie Higginson using GHD and Tom Ford.

