Fashion
Under a familiar name, Vtmnts says he wants to revolutionize fashion – WWD
Vetements has launched a new genderless brand with an ambitious manifesto that speaks of “revolution” and redefining traditional luxury for the next generation. But for a label that wants to be disruptive, the name is curiously familiar and phonetically indistinguishable from its parent: Vtmnts.
“It is an entirely separate entity that is only linked to the main project by sharing certain resources and know-how,” the Zurich house said in a statement that may or may not dispel speculation that Vetements is seeking to overcome obstacles in registering your trademark in certain markets, including the United States
“The brand name is carefully chosen to show that it is not about the name, but the clothes you make,” the brand said. “Obviously we want the end consumer to know the roots of Vtmnts, because it is important to be proud of where you come from. “
Let’s take it at face value. Guram Gvasalia, co-founder and CEO of Vetements, said he wanted to challenge the dominance of luxury conglomerates by creating a multidimensional platform for young talent. Dubbed the Gvasalia Family Foundation, it will provide mentorship, technical development, production, supply chain, distribution and financial support.
Vtmnts marks the start of the project. In collection notes for its inaugural spring 2022 collection, which consists of 100 looks photographed police-team style, the brand – which has no official creative director – said young brands were too much. dependent on fashion award contests or celebrity figureheads, and generally have a short lifespan.
“Young brands are allowed to be there for fun, but receive the crumbs that fall from the master’s tables. That’s why we decided to start a small revolution and launch brands that will play a new game and play that game under new rules, ”he said.
Rooted in men’s clothing, Vtmnts caters to a younger and more demanding clientele with an emphasis on timeless luxury. While Vetements, founded in 2014, and its designer co-founder Demna Gvasalia are widely credited with starting the streetwear trend in fashion, this offering is a bit quieter.
Tailored pants, in traditional camel or gray pinstripe fabric, anchored many looks, although the tops varied wildly, from normcore-style intarsia sweaters to colorful sleeveless turtlenecks with matching evening gloves. Many had a barcode with the number 83 836 36 87.
The brand said it was a signature item “that will only be recognized by those in the know” and criticized historic fashion houses for “ruining their designs by putting up logos that were graphically intended for inside labels and not to be affixed to clothing “. Instead, he plastered many looks with a varsity-style Vtmnts graphic, a distinction that seems questionable.
Stylistically, the collection cast a wide net, ranging from tailored suits and coats to tracksuits, which came with puffy nylon jackets or oversized stockings with side snaps.
While an outfit consisting of faded jeans, a ‘Back to the Future’ hoodie, and shoes that alternately spelled ‘F—’ and ‘Off’ might sound familiar to Vetements fans, there was a fluidity of kind more pronounced in this line. “I kissed a boy and I liked it…” read a tomato red t-shirt worn by a model. “They / Them,” read another.
Potentially signaling high prices, Vtmnts said the clothes were made to high quality standards, aiming to last for years. “Our aim is to give the cool young generation the same feeling of quality that Hermès gives to its sophisticated clientele,” he said. For example, her sunglasses are solid white and yellow gold, the label noted.
In the absence of physical presentation, proof will come once the clothes have been delivered to the store. Even though Vtmnts stands out when it comes to quality issues, it feels like the brand is trying to tick several boxes at once. There is no doubt that the coming seasons will allow it to forge a clearer identity.
