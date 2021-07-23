AMC Stock Cult tries to raise capital in a decidedly apish fashion

(Bloomberg) – It is said that the only people who got rich during the Gold Rush of 1849 were the merchants who sold shovels to future prospectors. In the 2021 gold rush for memes stocks, maybe it’s the airplane pilots towing banners that are making real money.

Airborne messages pumping up shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. – similar to the banner planes that alert desiccated tourists to the Jersey Shore where they can find a $ 2 Corona Light – have become a tool of choice for the retail army marching in formation for this cult stock. Pilots don’t come cheap, so the self-proclaimed AMC message board monkeys are looking for documents to help with the effort: $ 4,250 for a flight over Canada; $ 550 to hoist AMC TO THE MOON HODL over North Carolina; $ 3,000 to get a similar message across Wall Street; 5,000 pounds for the UK Parliament to speak. Etc.

The efforts are among dozens of fundraising campaigns for various AMC-related projects that have popped up on the GoFundMe website. While many don’t exactly reap the donations, the campaigns highlight just how strange the cultural phenomenon surrounding the movie chain has become. In addition to the pilots, the Apes seem very keen to line the pockets of any attorneys willing to join in their pipe-dreaming battle against the hedge fund short sellers they have described as the villains of this film market drama.

They robbed the whole country in 2008 and we paid them to do it, we read in a campaign of a self-described money monkey that raised $ 100 on an ambitious 20 million goal. of dollars. They laughed all the way to the bank cashing their bonus checks. They are bypassing and manipulating the market illegally every day. It’s right in front of the world for all of us to see, study, and prove.

Needless to say, potential donors would be wise to do their due diligence before contributing to these efforts, no matter how adorable they are. Like this one:

Hello monkey friends! reads a pitch from a trader who has so far only been able to buy a partial share. I am here to ask for help of any amount to buy AMC stonk! I work in my sad minimum wage job aka McDonalds and barely have a share of AMC. Money is tight, I survive on a $ 1 menu and eat ramen. Hope to have 1 share soon!

Another effort aims to raise money for its creator to dress up in a monkey costume in Los Angeles and hand out bananas with a hand-written AMC pump slogan. Talk about a road show!

Common themes among other campaigns include helping monkeys or their families who have gone through hard times, whether due to illness or depleted savings accounts among traders who bought the stock from. its highest. One called AMC Apes care for each other sought to raise $ 1,000 for the funeral expenses of a mother-in-law. He raised almost three times that amount.

Many are simply begging potential donors to help traders who want to buy and hold more AMC stocks so that they can compound a shortage among hedge funds betting against the stock. Details are scarce on why exactly this would be a better strategy than the donors simply buying the stocks themselves.

But the ultimate goal is to send the stock to the moon. The exact location of the moon in relation to the AMC stock price is open to debate, but a common target price among monkeys is $ 100,000. That would give the company a value of more than $ 51 trillion, which is currently more than all the companies in the S&P 500 and the Stoxx Europe 600 index combined.

Some of the campaigns reveal how the zeal for AMC actions is driven, at least in part, by the nostalgia of moviegoers now worried about the potential extinction of big screens in the streaming age.

I am one of the millions who are fighting to save our beloved AMC theater chain from hedge funds and billionaires trying to bankrupt them. Our goal is to get musicians to play songs that have been performed on the Titanic such as Nearer My God to Thee outside of Citadel HQ in Chicago, a reference to Ken Griffins’ hedge fund and outfit operations. market that the monkeys have chosen as their primary role for Citadel Securities in processing much of the retail brokerage order flow. I have two inquiries with two local orchestras in downtown Chicago.

Who knows, maybe Griffin – who himself would have been a major donor to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra – could actually benefit from the free concert.

