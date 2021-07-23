Petrol Industries presents SS22: A Bonneville Story





Petrol Industries launches its Spring / Summer 22 collection, themed A Bonneville Story inspired by the famous Utah Bonneville Speedweek, where the coolest self-built cars race on the Salt Lake Flats. A place where a greener outlook and electric vehicles are on the rise. This brand new collection is full of striking illustrations, fast-paced works of art and desert atmospheres. However, it’s not just a novelty that the brand is launching this season. New NOOS collection Elwin Flint, CEO Petrol Industries: As an agile brand, we want to constantly evolve. We noticed the high demand for timeless quality clothing and therefore decided to completely renew our never-out-of-stock collection. Gasoline’s new centerpiece is packed with basic essentials in stylish tones and crafted from supreme quality. Enriched with a diverse selection of trendy seasonal colors. Great comfort is the main criterion of this new line. Flint: We aim for these to be true basics, which can be worn and combined over and over again. Expanded: collection invoiced to measure Last season, the fashion label launched a new sub-label for its men’s and boys’ collection called Custom Charged. A new addition to their Classics, Custom and Collectable collection. Custom Charged is a trendy athleisure collection with a more comfortable urban design. Flint continues: Since it responds to current developments in the fashion market and has the same fair price and quality that gasoline is known to have, the response from dealers and customers has been excellent. We have therefore decided to expand this collection to make it an even more important part of our complete offer. Sustainable enterprise-wide initiatives It has been a few seasons since Petrol presented its goal for the future, the road to a cleaner future. The objective was to continue to have an impact, a little less on the planet. Little by little, the brand has broadened its sustainable initiatives. From this Spring / Summer 22 collection, 25% of all styles are already produced in an eco-responsible way. For example, materials like organic cotton, recycled polyester and low impact denim are used. Alongside this, company-wide changes have been made, such as the use of recycled packaging material. However, the real aim of the brand is to create a community around new sustainable mobility vehicles and to inspire a large audience with electric vehicle trials, cool collaborations and marketing campaigns. It is not without reason that the profits of Petrol Industries are guided by the heritage, designed for the future. Learn more about Petrol Industries on the brand page:

fashionunited.com/compagnies/petrol-industries

