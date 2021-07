Shop the best new luxury fashion for July here

Life is good when things move fast, it means you are having fun. Plus, after a year like this, anything faster than a snail’s step looks like an armed robbery, but picks up the pace. One thing that never slows down is luxury fashion. If anything, it speeds up every day. So it’s pretty hard to stay on top of all the best new stuff, so we take the time to collect our new favorite luxury items every month. It’s been a big month for luxury fashion. With LVMH buying a controlling stake in Off-White and Vtements revealing a new name among other news. At the product level, there was a lot to calculate, but our expert Market Editors narrowed it all down to 10 products that stood out. Highlights include yet another enticing colourway of Bottega Venetas Boots and a frightening Hannibal embellished Wacko Maria shirt. So sit back, relax, and browse the best new luxury fashion this July. Maison Margiela sleeveless sweater In a truly surprising turn of events, 2021 saw the V-neck sweater and the sweater cardigan is making a stylish comeback. This Margiela sweater distills both styles. Balenciaga RuPaul cap Perhaps the most minimal thing RuPaul’s name has ever honored. Han Kjobenhavn goatskin bomber jacket It’s still summer, but the odd fall / winter piece has started to return to the product pages. We’re not mad at it when they live up to that standard. Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots The Puddle Boots from Bottega Veneta never cease to impress. The bulbous silhouette gets a makeover this month and we love it. Raf Simons Sweatpants Who knew that combining sweatpants and wool pants with a heavy dose of ’70s tailoring would look so good? Raf did it. JW Anderson cuffed work jeans Jonathan Anderson always finds a way to subtly differentiate classic designs. Asymmetrical seams on each leg provide a fun workwear vibe while JW Anderson’s plaid pattern details the inside of the chunky lapels. Jacquemus Les Mules Bi The mule has only just begun. It is not too late to pledge allegiance. Vivienne Westwood Valerio Necklace Vivienne Westwood’s Orb logo is part of royalty in the luxury fashion world and sits at the center of this timeless necklace. Sacai x Porter-Yoshida & Co. nylon bag set A collaboration made in paradise. Sacai’s chopped and screwed style meets Porter-Yoshida & Co.’s crisp bag design for this stacked luggage. Wacko Maria Shirt The Silence of the Lambs Last but not least, this Wacko Maria shirt made a big impact on us this month. We love it and are terrified of it at the same time. At least when you wear it you don’t have to look Hannibal in his manic eyes. Want to continue browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety store for more products we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships which means we may receive a commission on your purchase.

