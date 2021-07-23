Please put away your v-neck t-shirts





Alexander ZoubkovGetty Images

I might upset a few people with what I’m about to say: V-neck t-shirts were designed as an undergarment to be worn under a collared shirt. The shape ensured that it didn’t show even when you unbutton your top buttons and spread your collar. But since then, they have become something that some men wear regularly, whether it is to complement the shape of a face or show off their chest. They should have stayed below. In a patent filed on August 24, 1954, Max Hollinger, a nice guy – don’t quote me on that, though – from Port Chester, NY, says he created an undergarment with a V-neck for “priests, ministers, lawyers and others, who are required to wear dresses or thick clothing. ” Additionally, he says his invention features a button closure on the back to connect with a detachable collar, meaning men “can do without the usual shirts worn between their undershirts and outer dresses or clothing. for the sole purpose of securing their collars in place, and thus achieve a higher degree of comfort in hot or humid weather. “ Back then, even Hollinger knew the true intention of the V-neck shirt: to be a moisture-wicking border between your body and the collared shirt you wore over it. T-shirts (aka the miserable “woman’s beater”) also worked underneath, but didn’t offer sweat protection under the arms or on the shoulder blades. And I know that comparing the fashion standards of 1954 and today is futile. So much has changed. But, while we have adhered to many of the same shapes and styles from the same era, see: blazers, oxford shirts, ties and many more, why not follow this cardinal rule as well? (You understand? Priests, cardinals … whatever.) The question of whether or not men should have been hotly contested since at least 2010. The mid-teens saw a resurgence in style, with many citing “hipsters” as heralding the change. In 2014, she published a story titled “V is for a “very bad idea to wear”. ‘“The writer scours the depths, trying on everything from what he calls the lowercase“ V ”to“ an accidentally acquired woman’s blouse. ”Later in the decade, the Wall Street Journal hosted a conversation between two writers, “The war on t-shirt necklines“, in which the two lobbied for their favorite style. Since then the winner has become clearer. Although I am a supporter of dressing as you wish – see: my story on makeup and nail polish – in no way can i confidently recommend wearing anything except a crew neck t-shirt. Got a new tattoo (or two) that you can’t wait to show off? Try a camp collar shirt. But, please put away your v-neck shirts. There’s nothing they can do that your crewneck can’t. There are a million styles that deviate from the boxy, oversized aesthetic that emphasize a shorter torso or accentuate long, lanky limbs. Trust yourself and trust yourself in the classic crew-neck T-shirt, which has remained unchanged – except for material innovations – for over a century. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gearpatrol.com/style/a37039373/v-neck-t-shirts-opinion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos