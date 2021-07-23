Tyra Banks dresses in hot tub with Megan Thee Stallion





It’s a dressy dip. While interviewing Megan Thee Stallion in a hot tub for Sports Illustrated, Tyra Banks skipped the swimsuits, instead confusing fans with her less-than-waterproof wardrobe choice. While the very first rapper to cover the SI Swimsuit Issue for the occasion was dressed in a colorful cutout swimsuit, Banks, 47, who in 1997 became the first black woman to cover the bible in the solo bikini. , went with aPatBo Bodysuit($ 475) so glamorous that many mistook it for a ball gown. The brilliant style of the Americas Next Top Model hosts caused a stir on Twitter, as many felt that her evening-inspired shoulder pads, bell sleeves and plunging neckline took a minute to soak up. Why did Tyra Banks put this hot heavy dress in this hot [tub],atweeted, while anotherrang with, why does Tyra look like she’s about to baptize Megan? Tyra Banks sitting in hot tub fully clothed was not on my July Bingo card anotherjoked. Others wondered if Banks was inspired by Mariah Carey, who made waves last year when she wore a sequined dress to swim in the Dominican Republic. It seems like you can always count on Banks to conduct an unconventional interview. Despite this being her first jacuzzi session, she told Megan, 26, that she played basketball while interviewing former President Barack Obama while wearing a dress, nothing less and s ‘is lying and interviewing Janet Jackson. The sexy Houston girl cited Banks as the inspiration for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover dreams, saying she remembered watching the 1997 model’s landmark cover. I said to myself: “It’ll be me one day,” she remembers. I will do that. This woman is so beautiful. I feel like we have the same body type. And as for the unconventional interview spot, the rapper was more than happy to bathe in the fashion montage. We were in a hot tub with Tyra Banks for the Sports Illustrated girl, we did something right, joked Megan, who joins Leyna Bloom, the magazine’s first openly transgender star on the cover of the magazine, and the tennis pro. Naomi Osaka tops this year’s three covers. Considering that the successful “Hot Girl Summer” singer even has her own swimwear collection with Fashion Nova, Banks might have had to check her out for a more waterproof whirlpool set.

