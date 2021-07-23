Fashion
Get extra 30% off shoes for men and women
A pair of shoes can really make or break an outfit. Whether you’re trying to make a sundress more casual with a pair of trendy white sneakers or want to elevate your denim look with chunky heels: shoes say it all.
If you think your shoe collection could use a few new finds then you’re in luck because Cole Haan has tons of great options and they currently have an epic. End of season summer sales 30% additional reduction on their sale items! It includes sandals, sneakers, heels, dress shoes (plus accessories and clothing!) And more for women and men.
The price per item is shown as is and no code is required. Save up to 50% on hundreds of items and stock up on your favorite Cole Haan items.
Women
1. Elastic sandal Cole Haan Aniston, $ 56, original price: $ 150
These black heels are almost $ 100 off and would go well with many different outfits in your wardrobe.
2. Cole Haan ZERGRAND Training Jacket, $ 49, original price: $ 175
The Cole Haan Zerogrand training jacket is ideal for outdoor runs during shoulder seasons because it is lightweight and offers excellent ventilation.
3. Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneakers, $ 56, original price: $ 150
Brighten up your sneaker collection with these tennis shoes that feature metallic and animal print details.
4. Cole Haan Flynn Sandal, $ 40, original price: $ 130
Flynn sandals pair well with dresses, jeans, skirts and more.
5. Cole Haan Mini Boston bag, $ 56, original price: $ 278
A small white bag will go a long way during spring and summer. Consider this animal print option.
6. Cole Haan Classic Aviator Sunglasses, $ 49, original price: $ 98
Classic aviator sunglasses under $ 50? Were in!
7. Cole Haan Grand Ambition 4-in-1 Backpack, $ 91, original price: $ 348
The Cole Haan Grand Ambition 4-in-1 Backpack is available in brown and black leather.
Men
1. Cole Haan American Classic Gramercy Derby Oxford Wingtip, $ 147, original price: $ 300
If you’re in the market for a new pair of dress shoes, try Cole Haan’s Oxfords.
2. Cole Haan ZERGRAND String backpack, $ 35, original price: $ 75
The Zerogrand String Backpack is perfect for stashing your essentials in a convenient place when you’re on the go.
3. Cole Haan Nantucket Slip-On Sneakers, $ 49, original price: $ 130
The Nantucket slip-on sneakers are available in beige and would go well with any type of outfit.
4. Penny Cole Haan Cloudfeel Weekender Loafers, $ 63, original price: $ 130
These penny loafers are a different take on the topsiders, for half the price!
5. Basket Cole Haan GrandPr Rally Court, $ 42, original price: $ 150
Looking for new sneakers? You’ll feel like a million dollars in the Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Court shoes.
6. Cole Haan ZERGRAND City Backpack, $ 70, original price: $ 190
This backpack is ideal for all types of travel adventures and it is made of nylon, so it is easy to clean.
7. Hoodie Cole Haan ZERGRAND, $ 52, original price: $ 150
You can never have too many hoodies in your wardrobe. It is insulated, resistant to water and wind.
