Fashion
11 remarkable moments to see – WWD
The Tokyo Summer Olympics may be about sports, but the opening ceremony produced several big fashion moments that impacted viewers.
The Summer Games officially started on Friday with more than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries gathered for the opening ceremony in Tokyo. The ceremony was unlike any other in the history of the Olympics, as the spectacle was reduced and virtually no spectators were allowed due to the pandemic.
Despite the changes, the Opening Ceremony produced several impressive moments, especially among the sartorial choices of the athletes and performers. Japanese singer Misia, for her part, had a viral moment when she sang the national anthem of Japan wearing a rainbow couture cotton-candy-like dress from designer Tomo Koizumi.
Many team uniforms also impacted viewers, both those who resonated for their high fashion quality and homage to various cultures and others who became fodder for memes.
Here, WWD takes a look at 11 of the most significant fashion moments from the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Read on to find out more.
1. First Lady, Dr Jill Biden
The First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, was one of the few world leaders able to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, appearing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The first lady showed her support for the American team sitting in the stands, wearing a black and white dress from one of its must-have designers, Brandon Maxwell. She paired the look with a black Larroudé clutch, Paul Andrew heels and the Ralph Lauren-designed Team USA face mask that the athletes also wore.
2. Teddy bear
Japanese singer Misia delivered a couture moment by singing the national anthem of Japan during the opening ceremony. The singer chose an oversized couture gown in rainbow colors from Tokyo-based designer Tomo Koizumi.
3. Team United States
Ralph Lauren returned as the official designer of the American team’s Olympic uniforms. The look of the Athletes’ Opening Ceremony was reminiscent of the patriotic styles Lauren has created in the past. It consisted of a navy blazer and pants, a striped short-sleeved shirt, and a personalized face mask.
4. Tongan Pita Taufatofua
Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua once again made an impact during the opening ceremony where he resumed his role as the country’s standard bearer. Taufatofua, a taekwon do practitioner and skier, caused a stir online when he appeared shirtless – and apparently covered in oil – while carrying the flag.
5. The Italian Olympic team
The uniforms for the opening ceremony of the Italian Olympic team did not resonate with viewers, many took to social media to mock the patriotic uniform. The uniform designed by Giorgio Armani consisted of a white sweatshirt with a circular Pac-Man-like pattern in green, white and red, paired with white sweatpants.
6. The Latvian Olympic team
The look of Latvia’s opening ceremony also did not elicit a positive response from viewers. The country’s female athletes were seen wearing metallic silver dresses resembling aluminum foil under a transparent plastic jacket.
7. Human pictograms of the Olympic Games
A notable performance at the opening ceremony was the Olympic-themed Human Pictograph Performers, where three performers dressed in white and blue with circular helmets performed the 50 Olympics pictograms. The performance was a tribute to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, where pictograms were introduced to transcend language barriers and communicate between teams.
8. The El Salvador Olympic team
El Salvador’s Olympic team also had a chic fashion moment during the opening ceremony. The team wore a fitted black blazer designed with a white trim over floral print pants or skirt designed by Rowing Blazers and the local boutique, Zótico.
9. The Kenya Olympic team
The Kenyan team of more than 40 athletes wore one of the most colorful uniforms for the opening ceremony. The female athletes on the team wore Maasai print dresses under a red caped bolero jacket and the male athletes wore matching shirts with black pants.
10. The South Korean Olympic Team
South Korean athletes paid tribute to the country’s flag with their opening ceremony look. The athletes wore a fitted gray blazer over a white shirt and pants and accessorized the look with a striped tie and white hat.
11. The Olympic team of Colombia
The Colombian team imbued their own culture with that of Japan for their opening ceremony look. The athletes wore a traditional Japanese kimono embellished with yellow flowers and red, blue and yellow stripes reminiscent of the Colombian flag. The team accessorizes the look with a patterned hat and face mask.
