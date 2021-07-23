Spotted Zebra Toddler Dress Set is Adorable for Back to School

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this item as well as for purchases made when you click a link and purchase something below.

Shopping for a toddler? With the start of the school year in the not-too-distant future, it’s time to start looking for clothing suitable for preschoolers. Obviously you want pieces that the child will enjoy wearing, but you also want something cute enough for those precious back to school photos!

Zappos has a lot of children’s clothing and especially liked the Spotted Zebras collection of play school pieces. Some of these pieces are so cute that we honestly wish they were available in adult sizes. Sea totally wear the dresses in this dress set, More precisely!

See it!

Get the Speckled Zebra Knit Sleeveless Maxi Dresses (Toddler) for only $ 30 at Zappos with free shipping!

This set includes two maxi dresses, and you can grab them in three toddler sizes: 2T, 3T, and 4T. The most important aspect of any children’s clothing is that it should be comfortable and not get in the way of the wearer, and these dresses look that down. They are made from 100% cotton, so they are comfortable, breathable and soft on baby’s soft skin. Children won’t be irritated, itchy or upset by their outfit!

We also love the way they are gaming dressesso they are suitable for any tag games or running around the playground. Toddlers aren’t going to sit in a chair for long periods of time with their legs crossed and neither should they.

See it!

Get the Speckled Zebra Knit Sleeveless Maxi Dresses (Toddler) for only $ 30 at Zappos with free shipping!

The first dress in this set is an aqua mint green with doodle style artwork throughout. You will find rainbows, hearts, fruits, palm trees, unicorns and cute little phrases (and more) everywhere. This dress also has a pretty pink piping at the neckline and armholes, as well as a matching bow at the belly!

The second dress in this set is a solid baby pink throughout, including the trim and bow. The general construction and the silhouette are the same. We especially love this dress because while the other is more playful, this one can certainly be dressed up for a better occasion without making your little one uncomfortable and trying to undress. It happens! But not this time.

This set is also available in two other variations. One of the sets includes a pink dress with a turquoise trim and a super colorful floral dress, while the other includes a solid turquoise dress with a pink trim, as well as a pink dress covered with gemstone doodles. All three sets are very cute and we love the color themes, so we wouldn’t be shocked if someone wanted them all for their little one!

See it!

Get the Speckled Zebra Knit Sleeveless Maxi Dresses (Toddler) for only $ 30 at Zappos with free shipping!

Are you looking for something else? Shop more children’s clothing from Spotted Zebra here and buy all girls’ clothes at Zappos here!