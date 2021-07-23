Designer Richfresh on Hollywood Stars Wanting Fashion Gifts





Designer Patrick Henry, who went from homeless to launching one of Hollywood’s hottest fashion lines, Rich fresh laughs at the bad behavior of some famous clients. His A-List followers include Justin Bieber, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, The Weeknd, Lena Waithe and Carmelo Anthony. But Henry (who goes by the nickname “Fresh”) says as his line has spread, some spoiled stars want his work for free. I’ve had clients say to me, “I paid full price last time, so now you should give it to me,” Fresh said when asked if famous clients expected any celebrity clients. gifts. “I had a client… we did some parts for them, and one of my assistants contacted him without my knowledge to see if we could re-engage. And he sent me back a scathing email saying: I paid a lot of coins, and now you have to give me something for free. Fresh said, “I called him back so quickly and I said, ‘You screwed me up. Back to the mall for you, dog! It’s a wrap for you. You don’t get anything from me for free. Justin Bieber wears a bespoke Richfresh costume in his “Peaches” music video. Youtube The bespoke tailor-turned-designer went from $ 13 a night living in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles in 2017 and battling drug addiction issues, to make his first million shortly thereafter, according to Forbes. During the pandemic, Fresh also began making masks under the Henry brand, along with his brother Chase. Now I’m losing the reputation of ‘don’t ask Rich to do it for free because he won’t do it,’ ”Fresh said of his Hollywood luxury brand creation. Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union at Richfresh at the Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards in March 2020. Getty Images “I understand celebrities get free tt all the time. I just feel like when I introduce myself I’m the fashion and style celebrity now. I work hard for this. I am the most flying in the room. I’m not here for an autograph. We must respect the work, the time and the profession. The designer who created The Weeknd’s flashy red costume for the singer’s After Hours campaign, as well as Bieber’s set for his “Peaches” video, also told us, I can be in trouble for this, but I likes to dress women more. There is so much creativity. It’s like the color spectrum… you do whatever you want. The Weeknd, pictured here at the 2020 VMAs, wore Richfresh’s red suit throughout his “After Hours” era. Getty Images for MTV Continuing Fresh, “I have to convince men to do things that are going to be beautiful. But I don’t have to convince women. I might have to talk to women on the ledge like, ‘Hey, come back, don’t go. not that far. “But women are tons of fun. I’m really excited to launch my womenswear. We can still go in there and be colorful and play with all the great designs. Richfresh launched its first ready-to-wear line in April and launch a tailor-made women’s line next month. He’s also partnered with Waithe and ice cream brand Hagen-Dazs on a campaign to help underrepresented creatives. Fresh designed this colorful tracksuit in partnership with Hagen-Dazs. Rich fresh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/07/23/richfresh-designer-on-hollywood-stars-wanting-fashion-freebies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos