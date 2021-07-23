Multi-year magazine subscriptions under $ 4 / year: GQ, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Esquire, etc.

Fashion
DiscountMags has now started multi-year magazine sale this weekend with particularly remarkable offers on many of the most popular titles. Departure of $ 3.75 per year, you’ll find deals on Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Mens Health, Womens Health, National Geographic, GQ, Esquire, and more. Now is a great time to close bigger deals than usual on multi-year subscriptions or extend your existing subscriptions with a solid discount. Head over below for a closer look.
One of the highlights of this multi-year magazine sale is 3-year subscription to GQ magazine on $ 12.95 shipped. That’s about $ 4.30 a year, one of the best deals we’ve been following on this one all year, and the best we can find. It even undermines Current Amazons $ 5 selling price. For those unfamiliar here, GQ features the latest menswear news, important style trends, celebrity inspiration and comprehensive recommendations, plus articles on exercise, mental health, and advice. nutritional.
But this weekend sale of magazines over several years has more than just GQ. Many offers await you on this subject landing page from $ 3.75 per year. And we’re also tracking some notable deals in the Weekly Deals sale including Consumer Reports, Vogue, Fast Company, and more.
Just be sure to explore our movie and TV show offerings as well as our July 2021 summer reading list and the July Amazon First Reads eBook.gifts.
Learn more about GQ magazine:
Everything about culture with reviews and essays ranging from music to film, television, art, politics, literature and more. Expert advice on skin, hair, beard and personal care, with in-depth reviews of grooming products from theGQeditors. Dive intoGQThere’s culture-defining covers featuring Timothe Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to high style, if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine.
