How Shein makes ‘fast fashion’ slow





Dive brief: Fast-paced fashion has reportedly slowed down, but Chinese gamer Shein is enticing Gen Z with a level of novelty that involves “analyzing customer data to inform new designs in less than three days” and adding more than 1,000 new styles per day, according to retail analytics company research.

DTC company also beats fast fashion mainstays like Zara and H&M on price, and despite weak overall clothing sales last year, has grown its own sales by 250% year on year to $ 10 billion. , said Edited.

Another differentiator is the way Shein caters to the plus customer: Her “curve + plus” styles make up 16% of her assortment, compared to 9% at Forever 21, according to the report. Dive overview: Founder and CEO of Shein Chris Xu’s SEO and brand marketing expertise “are key factors in Shein’s rise to dominance,” as the brand clings to styles that go viral on TikTok, where it has 2, 1 million subscribers and gets 3 billion views of his #Sheinhaul videos, according to analyst Edited and author of the Kayla Marci report. But its supply chain is also agile, with a “close proximity and close relationship with its small to medium-sized factories which pick up orders daily, “which allows” to place small units, “Marci said. As a result, 70% of Shein’s assortment is less than three months old, compared to 53% at Zara and 40% at H&M. Much of the focus of the brand is on smaller, easier-to-use items, such as accessories, which constitute 21% of its assortment compared to 9% at Zara, and,with an average price of around $ 5, are the cheapest among the big fast fashion companies.Corn even his outerwear costs less than $ 30, less ”as fast fashion heavyweights boohoo and H&M, ”according to the report. With low prices and margins, the major players in fast fashion have been slow to embrace e-commerce. But Shein, a mobile-focused DTC company (taking over Amazon as the most downloaded app in the United States), was able to escape Trump-era tariffs by shipping directly from its factories, Edited has discovered. Meanwhile, the brand keeps customers spending money with a plethora of discount codes. While Gen Z is said to be concerned about the environmental and social impact of brands, that hasn’t stopped Shein’s rise despite accusations of cultural insensitivity and questionable sustainability, Marci noted. And if the rise of resale can pose a threat to fast fashion in general, according to several analysts, it is the novelty of Shein that appeals to these young consumers. “At a time when retailers are desperately decoding what makes Gen Z tick, Shein comes from get it,“Marci wrote.

