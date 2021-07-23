Fashion
Boohoo has so many dresses on sale right now starting at $ 6
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this item as well as for purchases made when you click a link and purchase something below.
When you were shopping for trendy styles at affordable prices, Boohoo always shows up for We! As summer draws to a close, we weren’t looking to invest in costly duds but with events on the calendar, it’s time for a new dress. Naturally, Boohoo is the perfect place to sail!
There are a plethora of summer dresses on sale starting at just $ 6. We know it sounds too good to be true, right? Read on for our top picks!
This adorable tunic sun dress
This dress is a great blanket that you can slip on over your bikini if you are going to the beach or the pool!
Get the Sun dress with embroidered tassels in cheese fabric (originally $ 16) on sale for only $ 6 to Boohoo!
This chic two-piece set
Two piece sets are surprisingly versatile. You can wear it together or as a team with separate pieces to change the aesthetic!
Get the Two-piece mid-length skirt with mesh insert and hat (originally $ 60) on sale for only $ 34 to Boohoo!
This ribbed dress set
The minimalist design of this set is so stylish and you can wear it in the fall too!
Get the Ribbed midi dress and dust cover set (originally $ 50) on sale for only $ 20 to Boohoo!
This breathtaking mini dress
Hi hottie! Simply put, you’ll feel like a mega-baby in this mini dress. We love the combination of bright pink and bright orange shades!
Get the Double Layer Mesh One-Shoulder Dress with O-Ring (originally $ 36) on sale for only $ 14 to Boohoo!
This glamorous mid-length dress
You can wear this dress to a fancy dinner party or wedding, but you can also keep it casual with a pair of white sneakers!
Get the Kimono midi dress with tie belt (originally $ 56) on sale for only $ 22 to Boohoo!
This adorable two-piece set
Halter tops are back in fashion, and this stylish set is proof of that.
Get the THEEopard chain print two-piece (originally $ 50) on sale for only $ 20 to Boohoo!
This sensual halter dress
This dress packs a stylish punch, we’re obsessed with the fitted look and the sultry cowl neck is amazing!
Get the Cowl Neck Mesh Bodycon Dress (originally $ 36) on sale for only $ 14 to Boohoo!
Looking for more? Discover all the trendy models for women available at Boohoo!
