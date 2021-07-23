The best fashion trends for summer 2021 to try right now – The Hollywood Reporter

After a year of being locked away at home, we’ve never been so ready to show off our outfits. Taking cues from our favorite celebs, there are tons of fun fashion trends for summer 2021 to fit into your wardrobe to freshen up your sons.

From ruffles and frills to masculine-inspired cuts to slides and pastels, these trends will reign supreme this summer. Some of the stars who have worn ruffles recently include Lizzo (at the Grammy Awards in Balmain); Bridgertonby Kathryn Drysdale (in a Jenny Packham dress for the SAG Awards) and Bella Hadid (who posted a photo on his IG wearing a ruffled top Junya Watanabe), while Rihanna was recently spotted in Los Angeles wear the pastel trend, pairing a pale blue Maisie Wilen outfit with a vintage light pink and blue Chanel jacket.

To help you wear these styles, we’ve rounded up the top picks for the best summer 2021 fashion trends. Make room in your wardrobe now …

Trend to try: ruffles and smocking

1. Prezia Loveshackfancy floral cotton top

It’s all in the details: Ruffles and frills will make even the most basic piece stand out, like this ruffled and smocked top by Loveshackfancy (the brand has been spotted on stars like Heidi Klum and Yara Shahidi). Smocking on the bodice and ruffled straps turn the staple into a staple. The sunny yellow floral print is another big summer 2021 fashion trend. It can easily be dressed up or down, going from picnicking in the park with denim shorts to aperitif time with an elegant skirt.

2. Dress under the sun BB Dakota

If subtlety is more your style, this Dakota BB Dress is the perfect way to wear the ruffle fashion trend of summer 2021. Just a touch of ruffles on the straps is all you need to work the look. Since the maxi dress is layered, you get two trends in one. Airy yet beautiful, this comfortable yet elegant dress will be in strong rotation this summer.

BB Dakota dress in the sun

3. Free People One Maia smocked headband

Whether you wear it alone or under an open blouse, this Free People smocked headband adds a touch of vintage inspiration to summer looks. Available in a variety of floral-print colors, this sweetheart piece features removable straps and a gathered front to tie. (Britney Spears, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are a few stars who are often spotted on the bohemian label.)

Free People One Maia Smocked Headband

Tendency to try: Couture inspired by men’s fashion

4. Alyssa Top rails

After many days spent in tracksuits, tailored essentials are making a welcome return, with a hint of masculine inspiration. This ventilated button-down shirt by Rails is an excellent interpretation of the classic piece. The stripes give it a fun touch borrowed from boys.

5. Sugar Lips Women’s Double Breasted Blazer

Essentially the double breasted blazer of your dreams, this versatile jacket can easily switch from work to weekend. Its slightly oversized fit and slits at the back give it a flattering fit. It is available in black, navy blue and a pretty lavender which is perfect for spring and summer.

Trend to try: utility keys

6. The Kooples shirt-style button-down dress

Military details always make this a stylish basic. The Kooples brings its French aesthetic to tradition with this buttoned dress with a twist. The puffed quarter-length sleeves add a touch of whimsy to an otherwise serious style, without the alluring hemline.

7. The long drop faux leather shirt jacket

Who doesn’t love a good twofer? Lining up as a shirt or jacket, this faux leather piece from The Drop raises the base of the army. Between the classic fit and the neutral hue, this piece is sure to go the distance.

The Drop long faux leather shirt jacket

Tendency to try: Pretty pastels

8. Astr the label Sleeveless fitted and flared midi dress

One of the biggest fashion trends for summer 2021 is pastel – and it’s also one of the easiest to wear. There is a pastel shade that is suitable for everyone. This Astr the label lace dress comes in a multitude of shades, which makes it tempting to buy a few. The perfect dress for summer weddings, all it takes is a pair of strappy heels and dainty jewelry for the night.

Astr the label sleeveless lace midi dress

9. H&M Conscious linen blend dress

This breeze wildflower print dress from the Conscious collection by H&M is the perfect eco-friendly summer basic, thanks to the adjustable spaghetti straps and the airy fabric made from a blend of linen and organic cotton.

Trend to try: crisp cotton poplin

10. Besima French Connection belted cotton-poplin dress

For those hot summer days when you want to feel cool but look fit, this light poplin dress by French Connection is the answer. Crafted from lightweight poplin, its short puffed sleeves, belted waist, and button front closure tick many boxes when it comes to summer 2021 fashion trends.

11. Everlane the pinafore dress

For a touch of bright red, try this pinafore dress from Everlane, which hosts a rare summer sale this is bound to have many more options for restocking your wardrobe in hot weather. Crafted from lightweight cotton with a slight stretch, this ruffle midi dress features a fitted top, square collar and crossed straps so you can wear it as tight or loose as you want.

Trend to try: elegant Slides

12. AllSaints Karli Slide Sandals

There is no more minimalist-chic than these sandals by AllSaints. The clean design makes them easy to wear and (as a bonus!)

13. Loeffler Randall Phoebe Slide Sandals

These are the type of shoes that will allow you to plan your outfits from the feet up. Tap dance is all the rage this season and this pair of gingham of the moment adds another trendy element. They will pair perfectly with your favorite jeans and light summer dresses.

14. Steve Madden Delay Sandal

The bold material gives this otherwise basic slide sandal an edge. The chunky chain makes this a trendy shoe that attracts attention. Super comfortable, you will be living in it all summer. They are available in other colors.

