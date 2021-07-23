Paola Fendi wore dresses designed by Kim Jones and Pierpaolo Piccioli during her wedding weekend in Ibiza

Paola’s mother Eulalia Saracino Fendis always said she would meet a nice boy at the library or at church. Moms are always right, says Paola. Aram [Warya Ahmed] and I met some very close friends in a church. It was right at Gremio de Brixton, which is a bar under St. Matthews Church. I knew he liked me when he agreed to dance to Beyoncé with me when no one else was dancing. I had just moved to London, so I was really turning pale at his impressive British accent.

The two got engaged in Greece in August 2016, while traveling with various European destinations as Paola was about to return to New York after seven years in London. Aram later told me that he had a proposal plan in each of the places we visited that summer, but it all happened out the window when on the first day of our first trip, I asked him when he would join me in New York. He had the ring in his pocket, and he thought the best answer to my question was to come out and say, let’s move on together forever, so he got down on his knees and offered. I was so in shock that I didn’t even hear it. He had to repeat everything!

Planning for the wedding began in 2019, but when the world shut down due to COVID-19, Paola and Aram were forced to spend most of 2020 and 2021 living in different countries. He was still working in London, she was in New York, and they were separated by an ocean, unable to visit each other. There was so much uncertainty with everything that was going on that it was just hard to plan. Aram was my rock as I often felt like maybe we should cancel. I relied so much on my family, my friends many of whom were in similar situations and our Spain based wedding planner Paola Sofia who was my hero. She was our eyes, ears and mouth … browsing places in Ibiza where we wanted to get married, taste the cake and check everything out. There was a lot of FaceTiming, but it was all really in his hands because neither Aram nor I could be there.

The couples wedding date was still scheduled for June 18, 2021. When we got engaged, a lot of changes were happening, I was starting in a new role at Christies, I had just moved to New York, and Aram and I had the ‘plan to buy our first apartment too, says Paola. I was feeling a little overwhelmed with planning a wedding because I wanted to make sure I could devote my full attention to it, so I knew I wanted to wait until 2021. Who would have known that a pandemic would strike then? My heart goes out to all affected couples because it has been such a stressful experience. But one of my best friends had a beautiful ceremony earlier this year in Bali which was broadcast live on Zoom, and when Aram and I saw how happy they were to be together, we knew we were together. had to keep the date no matter what.

Planning a wedding is never easy, but doing it from another country during a pandemic presents a special set of challenges. The biggest last minute change was that we really wanted to have our celebration at my grandmother’s in Ibiza, but unfortunately events in private homes weren’t allowed, Paola recalls. Two weeks before the wedding we decided to move the welcome party to The two moons. The owners are old friends of my parents who have known me since I was little and really helped set the mood I wanted that night.

Paola de Herrera Soriano from Atypical everything orchestrated. She, my grandmother and I all have the same name, said the bride. Aram called us the Holy Trinity of Paola! Toni Riera, who is an event planner in Ibiza, was the local organizer and helped organize everything at the church, including the flowers, the beautiful orange trees, the music and the traditional 17th century dance that took hold. held after the ceremony.

Coming from a fashion family, it’s no surprise that curating the wedding weekend wardrobe is a brides favorite part of the planning process. I thought about it a lot because I’m the first person of my generation to get married, says Paola. I wanted my family to be a part of this trip.

His grandmother, Paola Fendi, played an important role in the process. She’s my role model, and I wanted to wear something that always felt great, and that I was comfortable in, but which was also an ode to her heritage and to our family, the bride said of her guiding principles for the sets of the day.

It was kismet when my friend Kim Jones joined Fendi at the end of 2020 and was preparing her first couture collection, says Paola. I am delighted that he is now part of our Fendi family, so it was a pleasure working with my aunt Silvia Venturini Fendi and him on a dress. I knew I didn’t want a traditional white dress for the first night out and when Kim suggested a beautiful green dress from her Spring / Summer Haute Couture 2021 collection, it was perfection. The dress featured murano flower embroidery that reminded Paola of her grandmother’s garden, and she deepened the theme with jasmine in her hair. The whole design process was a special experience as it was Kim’s first collection of women’s clothing as well as her first wedding dress, she adds. It’s a piece of history now for both of us.

Paola also wanted to relive her grandmother’s time as a designer. She has worked in fashion for over 50 years, since the age of 14 and has collaborated with many young designers at Fendi … one of them was Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Due to their long-standing relationship, Paola’s grandmother asked Pierpaolo if he would be ready to create a wedding dress. Pierpaolo was delighted to see my grandmother and show her what he was working on, says Paola. I enjoyed listening to their stories from the workshop. He said he always respected and admired my grandmother as she knew him when he was just a child and now that she sees him as a fashion designer … it was touching, and my grandmother is so proud of him. He knew me when I was little and used to visit my grandmother at work, and when he saw me now, grown up, he immediately knew what to do.

Inspired by the Italian Renaissance, in particular by Leonardo da Vinci Lady with an Ermine, Pierpaolo created a pattern of various antique lace and a rectangular Renaissance neckline. I got to go to Rome to see him a few weeks before the wedding, and we danced to Diana Rosss Im Coming Out at the Maison Valentino workshop with all the seamstresses, Paola recalls. He wanted to make sure the dress made me feel comfortable in my skin. He said there is nothing more beautiful than a confident bride.

For something old, Paola wore her great-grandmothers’ pearl earrings with an antique diamond clip, the same ones her mother wore to her wedding. My something blue was the blue curls of my Manolo Blahniks, and a very small navy blue bow that Pierpaolo had sewn into my skirt, Paola said. Her borrowed something was a vintage white beaded Fendi bag that belongs to her mother. Eva Villar styled and made up Paolas with Dior Beauty and placed flowers from the garden in her hair both evenings so the bride always had a piece of home with her.

Paola and Aram knew early on in the planning process that they wanted to get married at Ibiza Cathedral, a 14th century church erected in Catalan Gothic style dedicated to the Virgin, Our Lady of the Snows. The cathedral is located at the highest point of the main town of Ibiza, at the top of the old town of Dalt Vila.

Guests came from various places in Europe and the United States, and many were experiencing Ibiza for the first time. To this end, Paola and Aram felt it was important to truly celebrate the island they love and to bring special traditions that are unique to the region to the ceremony. I walked down the aisle with my dad on a drum and the choir singing Surely this afternoon my daughter is getting married (Surely this afternoon my daughter will get married), said Paola. The most special surprise was when our family friend Toni Riera brought a group of payesas ibicencas throw fresh mint sprigs on the ground as we begin our new lives as men and women. We sang the Salve Rociera de Ol Ol special to the Virgin, Our Lady of the Snows and the guitars played Sevillian music (flamenco music for Seville) as we left the church.

The peasants of Ibiza were waiting in the square, and when the newlyweds arrived they began a special 17th century traditional dance called country ball. In the end, they asked for the couple to join them.

Then everyone went to Atzaro, a 300 year old finca which is now a hotel in Ibiza, for the wedding reception. A Spanish guitar greeted guests at cocktail hour where croquetas and iberico jamon were served. Later, the group moved to the Orange Garden where violinists in white robes performed by the pool.

Then the band started playing a special remix of Macklemore’s Cant Hold Us, and Paola and Aram took to the stage. It was a wild entrance and very Ibiza, says Paola. I remember looking at Aram like, What is happening? He just smiled, took my hand and made us jump to the beat. We hadn’t even started dinner yet, but the party had definitely started. All the guests waved their towels from their seats.

The couple did their first dance to Frank Sinatras Strangers in the Night and performed a lift (thanks to lessons with former NYCB soloist Tom Gold who helped them choreograph their moves). We were impressed to remember the stages as we couldn’t practice living separately a lot, says Paola. Bridegroom friend Henri Bergmann DJed for the rest of the night as the waiters circulated shots of tequila. I think about it all now and I can’t help but smile, Paola said. I am so happy to have been able to live this day with my family and friends. I’m in shock and in awe that this really happened, maybe because I’m still on cloud nine, and it all feels like a dream.