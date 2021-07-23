Family to bid farewell to fashion icon B. Smith at ceremony in Scottdale

Everson native late fashion icon Barbara “B.” Smith will be buried next to his parents on Saturday in Scottdale Cemetery.

The private ceremony and interment of Smith’s ashes will be attended by the family, including his younger brother, Dennis, and his four adult daughters.

Smith, 70, died on February 22, 2020 at her Long Island, NY home after a six-year battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. After her diagnosis in 2013, at the age of 64, she and her husband, Dan Gasby, worked to raise awareness about the disease and its impacts on the African American community.

Dennis Smith, 68, of Everson, said he admired his older sister and was proud of the way she handled her Alzheimer’s diagnosis – “that she brought it to the fore and that ‘she was brave enough about it.

He remembers “his sister’s strength, her personality and her laughter.” She was caring and just a good friend.

“She was very outgoing and outgoing,” he said.

Dennis Smith and his family shared his sister’s ashes with her husband, but pandemic conditions have delayed plans for her trip to a final resting place next to her parents, the late William and Florence Smith.

“We just wanted to have her buried here and then the pandemic struck,” her brother said. “It’s just a long and difficult time.”

A graduate of Southmoreland High School, Barbara Smith attended modeling school in Pittsburgh. At 27, in 1976, she became the second African-American woman to appear on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine.

She has appeared in several television and radio commercials and has served as a product spokesperson for companies such as Verizon and Colgate Palmolive Oxy.

She had an additional career as a restaurateur, opening dining establishments in Washington DC, Sag Harbor, NY and Times Square in New York City.

Recognized by Elle Decor magazine as one of America’s 10 Most Outstanding Lay Chefs, she was the first African-American woman elected to the Culinary Institute of America’s Board of Trustees.

She is the author of three cookbooks and co-writes an autobiography with Gasby. She hosted a nationally broadcast television show – B. Smith with Style – and launched a magazine of the same name.

From a young age, she was “interested in the modeling aspect, and she was always messing around in the kitchen,” said her brother, who enjoyed his fried green tomatoes the most.

“I see a lot of my sister in my children,” he said, noting that one of his daughters is an event planner in the Washington, DC area, where his other three children also reside.

“My daughters are a lot like him, type A and very independent personalities,” he said. “They love to laugh and love to be together.”

Smith gave his hometown credit to Everson for his success in a 2005 Tribune-Review article.

“I am who I am today because my parents raised me in western Pennsylvania,” she said.

In addition to her parents, Barbara Smith was predeceased by a brother, Gary. Other survivors include a daughter-in-law, Dana Gasby, and a brother, Ronald, from Texas.

Funeral arrangements were made by Frank Kapr Funeral Home of Scottdale.