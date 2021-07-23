Philipp Plein signs licensing agreement with Worldtime Watches & Jewelry





Philipp Plein International AG and WorldTime Watches & Jewelry SA have signed a license agreement for the development, production and distribution of Philipp Plein watches and jewelry. The watch collections will be officially presented in July 2021 to begin on the market from winter 2021 in Philipp Plein boutiques, online and at certain authorized retailers, while an extended multi-brand distribution will follow in spring 2022. The maximalist aesthetic that made Philipp Plein famous will inspire the new line of watches, whose designs will see Philipp Plein logos and symbols largely on the dial, bezel, case, straps and bracelets. All of the brand’s distinctive stylistic elements – crystals, studs, multicolored veneers, military motifs and the innovative combination of precious and refined materials will alternate around Philipp Plein’s signature $ kull motif, in three-dimensional and faceted versions, and the crossbones in relief. The jewelry collection, which will be presented in January 2022 to be marketed soon after, will also be strongly characterized by the use of distinctive Philipp Plein traits, such as lettering, $ kull, double PP, hexagon and pattern. monogram. . I am delighted with the launch of these new lines of watches and jewelry, which enrich our collections with key elements of the men’s and women’s look, said Philipp Plein, Founder and CEO of Philipp Plein International AG, in a statement. I am sure that the collaboration with WorldTime Watches & Jewelry will be an opportunity to push the limits of our luxurious and iconic vision even further. For the development, production and distribution of watches and jewelry, WorldTime Watches & Jewelry will leverage its long collaboration with Timex Group, which has over 150 years of experience in the watch industry. We are particularly proud of this agreement and look forward to combining our experience in the world of watchmaking and jewelry with the image of Philipp Pleins, to make available to consumers around the world collections that express the aesthetic. unique brand and its idea of ​​contemporary luxury, said Paolo Marai, CEO of Timex Group Luxurys, in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/philipp-plein-signs-licensing-agreement-with-worldtime-watches-jewelry/2021072356773 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos