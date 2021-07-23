WEXIST INC. works to fill a need in fashion





A new clothing brand in Wilkes-Barre aims to dress “vertical beauties” with the latest fashions.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. Since the age of 11, when her height first became apparent, Anita Pingue, now 6 feet tall, says it has been a challenge. “To be younger always having to go to the back of the line, even taking pictures, having to go to the back, find shoes that fit,” she explained. “Being tall has affected me pretty much the same as my entire life, and I’m 35 years old.” So she has spent the last three years creating a clothing brand called WEXIST INC, pronounced “We exist”, for tall women like her who can’t find pants long enough or sweatshirts with sleeves that reach the top. wrist. Were Models Now We stopped by WEXIST Inc in Wilkes-Barre to learn more about an Anita Pingue brand built during … posted by Chelsea Strub WNEP on Friday 23 July 2021 “I went into the shoe store, asked them for a size 11, and he said, ‘No, we only go for size 10.’ And I was like, “We exist, big girls exist”, and that’s how the name came. It was like we existed, and I’m sick of people saying, “I don’t. am not your size, i am not “not your length”, she added. Pingue says it’s an attitude she still struggles with on the manufacturing side with suppliers. “They’re all used to everything they do already, and some of them even laughed at tall girls and thought, ‘There’s no way you need a crotch. 37. “I had to argue with them like, ‘Yeah, I needed 37 crotches, and don’t run me,’” Pingue said. “When I started I was getting samples that were too short and I was like, ‘Look, this is for tall women. I need a 37 ”inseam. And I had to learn how to make bosses and what to tell them.” And launching into a pandemic hasn’t been easy for a clothing line. “Everyone’s shut down to make masks, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what am I going to do?’ I had to figure out how to do it myself and find suppliers overseas to make this thing for me, and in April of last year I launched my first private label product, which is my joggers , and here we are. “ Pingue works in a small space in Wilkes-Barre but hopes to open a storefront soon. Its online business is currently focused on female streetwear, but WEXIST is growing rapidly and growing. She tells Newswatch 16 that unisex clothing and loungewear are next on her to-do list. To learn more about the brand, you can visit the WEXIST INC. by clicking here.

