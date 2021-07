Angelina Jolie looks glamorous in the silkiest black dress and buzzing heels – Footwear News

Angelina Jolie is taking Paris by storm this week. The “Maleficent” actress dined in the French capital last night with four of her six children, Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Leo Jolie Pitt. For the family outing, Jolie herself went monochrome in a silky black midi dress and layered sweater. Color-coordinated clothing quickly became the go-to style hack of 2021, offering a streamlined path in a chic ensemble. Big names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have been trying out the trend for themselves in the past few weeks alone.

Angelina Jolie with her children Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Leo Jolie Pitt arrive at La Girafe restaurant in Paris for dinner on July 22. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A close-up view of Angelina Jolie’s heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Angelina Jolie with her children Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Leo Jolie Pitt arrive at La Girafe restaurant in Paris for dinner on July 22. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA On her feet, the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” actress tapped into another summer trend with sleek black pumps; the design included everything from pointy toes to studded ankle straps. Favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, rolled heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and supported fit.

Angelina Jolie with her children Pax Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Leo Jolie Pitt arrive at La Girafe restaurant in Paris for dinner on July 22. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A close-up view of Angelina Jolie’s heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA When she’s not channeling Parisian trends, you can often find Jolie in a mix of designs from top brands – think little black Versace dresses and Givenchy couture ensembles. As for shoes, classic pumps are the most common silhouette in the “Wanted” star’s rotation. Her favorite brands include Gabriela Hearst, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kurt Geiger among other major labels. While promoting her movie “Maleficent,” Jolie also patronized the heels of Christian Louboutin who created a movie-inspired line of custom heels for the actress. Browse the gallery to learn more about Angelina Jolie’s chic style over the years. JavaScript is required to load comments.

