Hat label: – The New York Times





Hats are one of my favorite ways to accessorize, from retro styles Audrey Hepburn or Princess Diana to baseball caps from the Louis Vuitton Resort 2022 collection. But I’m fuzzy on the hat tag (when is it appropriate? wear one indoors?) And I also have a hard time figuring out how to avoid flattened hair when I take off a hat. Suggestions? Jessica, South Orange, NJ As Jeff Bezos proved when he donned a cowboy hat on his first Blue Origin trip, hats are definitely the centerpiece of the moment for better or for worse. And while his choice elicited a fair amount of hilarity from the audience who watched him, the right selection can protect you from the sun, hide bad hair days (or bald patches), and finish a figure like no other accessories. Namely, the two hottest couture shows both featured hats: structured umbrella looks at Demna Gvasalias’ first couture outing at Balenciaga, and ostrich-feather jellyfish at Valentino. Even Pyer Moss’s disruptive show / ode to black inventors contained a crystal-fringed shade toque. And milliner Stephen Jones is a key feature at every Dior runway (this time, with trompe-l’oeil tweed baseball-meet-jockey caps). Plus, there were hats all over Hamilton, and hats that made many movies memorable, from Indiana Jones and Blues Brothers fedoras to Boyz n the Hood’s Doughboy Detroit Tigers cap and Ascot top. giant of My Fair Lady.

Although Emilie Post always offers certain guidelines for when and where to take off your hats, men should take off their hats in a private home, at meal times, during the national anthem, in public buildings, etc. women should do the same with baseball caps, but can leave hats on trend unless they block someone’s view. Indeed, Jones pretty much confirmed the above. Women do not have to take off their hats indoors, although it is polite for men to take off their hats, he said in an email. For my part, even if I wear an evening hat on one occasion on the red carpet, I would always take it off at dinner. The good news is that this means you don’t have to deal with the hat head problem because you don’t have to remove the hat. (Although Jones also notes that the flattening effect you experience might occur because a hat is too tight.) If that becomes a problem, however, Hairstory’s Wes Sharpton suggests keeping some dry shampoo, also known as hair powder, by hand. We often only think of using a powder as an oil absorber, but there are powders that actually have some grip and can create instant bulk, especially if applied to the root, he sent. by e-mail. Heard of apologizing for powdering your nose? It is the equivalent of hair. Disappear for a moment, sprinkle some in your hands and scrunch. So good, hat. Your style questions, answers Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a question from readers about fashion, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.

