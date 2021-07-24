National Charity League, Inc. San Dieguito Hosts Senior Recognition and Fashion Show



National Charity League, Inc. San Dieguito Chapter sophomores and seniors, along with family and friends, celebrated the senior recognition ceremony and fashion show on Sunday, June 27 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. This combined event, chaired by Cathy Dewey, Mary Behnam, Janet Ross and Donna Nauss, was a collaboration between the 2023 sophomore class and 2021 upper class using the theme of Love, Hope and Resilience … There is a lot to celebrate . Class 2023 sophomores march past (Studio M San Diego) The evening began with patron Michelle Alexander introducing the senior girls, called Ticktockers, and acknowledging the success of their six-year NCL program of philanthropic, cultural and leadership activities. Seniors, escorted by their fathers, wore white dresses as a symbol of new beginnings and new opportunities. NCL, Inc. San Dieguito is proud to celebrate the following seniors, who have devoted more than 7,000 hours of philanthropic service during their six-year tenure as Ticktockers: Jasmine Vida Behnam, Madeline Shea Carlson, Camille Davis, Hailey Kealoha Dewey, Makenna Marie Doan, Grace Elizabeth Gough, Ally Greenhalgh, Grace Genesee Gronstad, Catherine Sydney Hoyle, Margaret Grace Keefe, Kaitlyn Rebecca Lee, Jessica Marlow Maltzman, Anna Carson McCloskey, Gabriella Lena Napolitano, Olivia Evelyn Pistorius, Erin Healy Poe , Lauren Chloe Schenk, Alexandra Joanne Ster, Isabelle Angelite Ster, Elizabeth Mary Trask and Alisha Harcourt Werry. Combined Event 2021 Presidents: Janet Ross, Donna Nauss, Mary Behnam and Cathy Dewey (Studio M San Diego) After the recognition ceremony, the 2023 class featured clothing from Bloomingdales Fashion Valley. After months of training and rehearsals, 23 Ticktockers sophomores paraded to model distinct designer outfits in front of 240 attendees. The preparation and experience of participating in the fashion show helps these young women to develop their confidence and poise, as well as their leadership and public appearance skills. Class of 2023 sophomores model Bloomingdales fashion (Studio M San Diego) NCL, Inc. San Dieguito, currently has 272 members and provides hands-on volunteer service to 27 philanthropic organizations in the community. Members are women and their daughters in grades 7 to 12. Through this community service, NCL, Inc. develops socially responsible community leaders and strengthens the mother-daughter relationship. The traditional six-year core curriculum also includes leadership development and cultural activities. For more information on NCL, Inc., San Dieguito, visit sandieguito.nationalcharityleague.org.

