Jill Biden re-worn this polka dot dress for the 2021 Olympics





The 2021 Olympics are underway in Tokyo, Japan. Among the many star athletes in attendance like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, there was another notable figure in the audience: the first lady, Dr Jill Biden. She arrived in Tokyo a day before the start of the Olympics as the official representative of the United States (President Joe Biden will not be attending the games this year). For his trip overseas, Biden made sure to pack his most reliable black heels and comfy dresses. During the opening ceremony of the Olympics, Biden wore a polka dot dress by Brandon Maxwell, one of its most regularly worn designers. The black and white number featured three-quarter length sleeves and pleated detailing to the front. It hit just below her knee for modest coverage and she paired the dress with a pair of classic black pumps and a clutch. As for accessories, Biden went for his usual choice of jewelry, a multi-strand pearl necklace and pearl earrings from Mizuki. (The sparkling gemstone is a must have for her at public events, so it made sense to pack some in her suitcase.) In addition to pearls, Biden seems to have a soft spot, in particular, for her polka dot dress. In June, she wore the exact same piece with a black blazer on a visit to Cornwall, England. Considering the adaptability of the printed dress to any environment or occasion, whether in a stadium in Japan or the English countryside, it was the perfect wardrobe piece for travel. You may recall that Bidens is also a huge fan of Brandon Maxwells designs, as she has worn various styles of designer clothing. Biden wearing the polka dot dress in Tokyo: Dylan Martinez – Pool / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images Biden wearing the polka dot dress in England: WPA Pool / Getty Images Although it’s only been seven months since Biden stepped into her role as FLOTUS, her first lady style to which she is related has drawn her many fans. (Take a look on this Instagram account that follows all of her outfits.) For those who want to channel her polite energy, shop for the sleeveless version of her polka dot dress, coming soon. Also, buy other dress variations of the print, which you can wear to any gathering, whether it’s family dinners or weddings. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

