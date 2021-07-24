Tokyo 2021: UK Men’s Olympic Road Race Start Time & TV Channel Info

The Olympic favorite in the men’s road race is Tadej Pogacar, but Bradley Wiggins believes the Slovenian will be a marked man as he tries to win gold to partner with his Tour de France title.

Pogacar defended his title relatively comfortably last Sunday and is set to clinch glory in Tokyo as well.

Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France and the time trial at the London Olympics a few weeks later, believes the 22-year-old Slovenian’s claim could be tough in the heat and humidity, and with a recovery so fast. .

Naturally he will be a little tired after the Tour and whatever his form it is always difficult, just the emotional side of winning the Tour de France and trying to save, Wiggins, an expert at Olympic broadcaster Discovery, said Zoom told Reuters on Friday. He was on my flight on Monday and he looked pretty cool to be honest, but it’s still tough and there are people like Wout van Aert who finished the Tour super strong, so he’s going to have some tough challengers.

But if anyone can do it, it’s Pogacar because he’s a sport phenomenon, but he’s going to be a marked man for sure.

Pogacar trained on the course on Thursday and described the humidity as terrible and the final 6.5km climb of the Mikuni Pass with an average grade of 11% as brutal, but his team manager believes he will be ready to go all out on the 234 km course which is described as the most difficult in Olympic history.

Two-time Vuelta de Espana champion Primoz Roglic is both Pogacars’ teammate and medal rival, although he is likely considering the time trial on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know about running:

What TV channel is the race taking place on and is there a live broadcast?

The action from the men’s road race is set to be broadcast live on BBC1 and can be streamed live on BBC iPlayer on Saturday morning, while Eurosport will cover the entire race on Eurosport 1, with a live broadcast on Eurosport Player and via discovery +.

What does the course look like?

A brutal course has been prepared with many of the world’s best cyclists likely to be in contention for medals, but with just six days since the 2021 Tour de France ended, there may be some tired legs in the field.

Nations are allocated places based on their strength, with leading cycling nations, France, Italy, Belgium, Colombia, Spain and the Netherlands, registering a full complement of five. runners.

Britain will have four riders in the race, led by Geraint Thomas, who will look to add to the two gold medals he won on the track in the team pursuit at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

What time does it start?

Runners are scheduled to begin their neutral rollout from Musashinomori Park at 3:00 a.m. BST on Saturday morning, with the appropriate racing action scheduled for 3:20 a.m.

How can I watch it?

The course is a 234 kilometer weave around Tokyo, ending at Fuji International Speedway.

It is the most bumpy Olympic road race with riders ready to tackle nearly 5,000 vertical meters, including a potentially decisive 6.5 km ascent of Mikuni Pass in the final 40 km. It is the fourth of the five official climbs, and the steepest, with average slopes of almost 11%.

Who is the defending champion?

Belgium’s Greg Van Avermaet has worn the gold helmet in the peloton for the past five years after claiming a surprise victory over Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang and Pole Rafal Majka in Rio 2016.

Who are the favorites for gold?

The nature of the course means that it should be a reasonably open race among the best climbers in the world and punchers, especially with so many favorites behind the Tour de France. Tadej Pogacar is an obvious contender but could face competition within his own squad with Primoz Roglic likely to prove a point after being forced out of this race after injury. Climbing the course may also be suitable for Colombia with the experienced Nairo Quintana, Esteban Chaves and Rigoberto Uran, they have three good blockers, although at a time of great young cyclists, Sergio Higuita could be a historic performance.

As he demonstrated during the Tour, there is little that Wout van Aert cannot do and if a larger group reaches the finish line he is likely to have the quickest finish of those who have crossed the bumps. Don’t rule out a foreigner like Bauke Mollema from the Netherlands, often there or pretty much on this kind of journey, or two hard-hitting climbers at opposite ends of their careers in Belgian wunderkid Remco Evenepoel and old stadium Alejandro Valverde, who has pretty much everything but an Olympic medal on his prize list. All are former winners of the Clasica de San Sebastian to which Evenepoel compared this course earlier this week.

What about the Go team’s chances?

Great Britain have named a squad full of contenders, with three Grand Tour winners in their unit. Geraint Thomas, at what is likely his last Olympics, is nominally the leader of the UK quarter, but his teammates Tao Geoghegan Hart, Simon Yates and Adam Yates could each fight for a medal if they brought their climbing legs.