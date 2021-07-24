Fashion
Tokyo 2021: UK Men’s Olympic Road Race Start Time & TV Channel Info
The Olympic favorite in the men’s road race is Tadej Pogacar, but Bradley Wiggins believes the Slovenian will be a marked man as he tries to win gold to partner with his Tour de France title.
Pogacar defended his title relatively comfortably last Sunday and is set to clinch glory in Tokyo as well.
Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France and the time trial at the London Olympics a few weeks later, believes the 22-year-old Slovenian’s claim could be tough in the heat and humidity, and with a recovery so fast. .
Naturally he will be a little tired after the Tour and whatever his form it is always difficult, just the emotional side of winning the Tour de France and trying to save, Wiggins, an expert at Olympic broadcaster Discovery, said Zoom told Reuters on Friday. He was on my flight on Monday and he looked pretty cool to be honest, but it’s still tough and there are people like Wout van Aert who finished the Tour super strong, so he’s going to have some tough challengers.
But if anyone can do it, it’s Pogacar because he’s a sport phenomenon, but he’s going to be a marked man for sure.
Follow the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games LIVE
Pogacar trained on the course on Thursday and described the humidity as terrible and the final 6.5km climb of the Mikuni Pass with an average grade of 11% as brutal, but his team manager believes he will be ready to go all out on the 234 km course which is described as the most difficult in Olympic history.
Two-time Vuelta de Espana champion Primoz Roglic is both Pogacars’ teammate and medal rival, although he is likely considering the time trial on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know about running:
What TV channel is the race taking place on and is there a live broadcast?
The action from the men’s road race is set to be broadcast live on BBC1 and can be streamed live on BBC iPlayer on Saturday morning, while Eurosport will cover the entire race on Eurosport 1, with a live broadcast on Eurosport Player and via discovery +.
What does the course look like?
A brutal course has been prepared with many of the world’s best cyclists likely to be in contention for medals, but with just six days since the 2021 Tour de France ended, there may be some tired legs in the field.
Nations are allocated places based on their strength, with leading cycling nations, France, Italy, Belgium, Colombia, Spain and the Netherlands, registering a full complement of five. runners.
Britain will have four riders in the race, led by Geraint Thomas, who will look to add to the two gold medals he won on the track in the team pursuit at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.
What time does it start?
Runners are scheduled to begin their neutral rollout from Musashinomori Park at 3:00 a.m. BST on Saturday morning, with the appropriate racing action scheduled for 3:20 a.m.
How can I watch it?
The course is a 234 kilometer weave around Tokyo, ending at Fuji International Speedway.
It is the most bumpy Olympic road race with riders ready to tackle nearly 5,000 vertical meters, including a potentially decisive 6.5 km ascent of Mikuni Pass in the final 40 km. It is the fourth of the five official climbs, and the steepest, with average slopes of almost 11%.
Who is the defending champion?
Belgium’s Greg Van Avermaet has worn the gold helmet in the peloton for the past five years after claiming a surprise victory over Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang and Pole Rafal Majka in Rio 2016.
Who are the favorites for gold?
The nature of the course means that it should be a reasonably open race among the best climbers in the world and punchers, especially with so many favorites behind the Tour de France. Tadej Pogacar is an obvious contender but could face competition within his own squad with Primoz Roglic likely to prove a point after being forced out of this race after injury. Climbing the course may also be suitable for Colombia with the experienced Nairo Quintana, Esteban Chaves and Rigoberto Uran, they have three good blockers, although at a time of great young cyclists, Sergio Higuita could be a historic performance.
As he demonstrated during the Tour, there is little that Wout van Aert cannot do and if a larger group reaches the finish line he is likely to have the quickest finish of those who have crossed the bumps. Don’t rule out a foreigner like Bauke Mollema from the Netherlands, often there or pretty much on this kind of journey, or two hard-hitting climbers at opposite ends of their careers in Belgian wunderkid Remco Evenepoel and old stadium Alejandro Valverde, who has pretty much everything but an Olympic medal on his prize list. All are former winners of the Clasica de San Sebastian to which Evenepoel compared this course earlier this week.
What about the Go team’s chances?
Great Britain have named a squad full of contenders, with three Grand Tour winners in their unit. Geraint Thomas, at what is likely his last Olympics, is nominally the leader of the UK quarter, but his teammates Tao Geoghegan Hart, Simon Yates and Adam Yates could each fight for a medal if they brought their climbing legs.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/olympics/tokyo-2020-mens-road-race-watch-tv-b1889420.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]