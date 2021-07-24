Best Fashion at Tokyo Opening Ceremony





Photo: Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images The opening ceremony for the 2021 Olympics, which took place in Tokyo on Friday, was a bit odd, but there were plenty of exuberant outfits to at least distract from the empty stands. To begin with, Japanese singer-songwriter Misia performed the Japanese national anthem in a voluminous, rainbow-colored dress by designer Tomo Koizumi. Subsequently, the Parade of Nations offered a rare overview of world fashions, from Angola to Vanuatu. Each nation, of course, brought its own color to the ceremony. Some wore elaborate dresses, headdresses and costumes. Some, like the Bermuda athletes, wore Bermuda shorts. And others wore nothing over it at all. The Ukrainians put on yellow fanny packs. Sierra Leone had the best tracksuits. And I plan to steal the dresses worn by the women of Croatia. There was also designer clothes in the crowd. Telfar Clemens, the man behind the Bushwick Birkin, has made some pretty incredible uniforms for Liberia. In addition, Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren once again made the looks for their respective countries. (Although they don't stand out, I have to say.) There are no winners and losers at the opening ceremony; everyone looked great. But, in my opinion, some of the best outfits weren't worn by the athletes, but by the sign wearers, whose costumes (and bubbles) were said to have been inspired by manga. Cool! Below is a look at some noteworthy looks from the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony. Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS via Getty Images Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Photo: Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images Photo: Tom Weller / DeFodi Images via Getty Images Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa / picture alliance via Getty Images Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS via Getty Images Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images Photo: Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Hannah McKay / POOL / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images Photo: Martin Rickett / PA Images / Getty Images Photo: Vincent Kalut / Photonews via Getty Images

