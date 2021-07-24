Fashion
Why sportswomen can’t win against the dress code | Off the field
You would think that a dress code related to a sport would emphasize the comfort of the players or their ability to play. And that could be the case, unless that player turns out to be female, because then you also have to worry about other issues not related to the game but more masculine, like if your uniform shows too much (or too less)) skin, or if your bra strap is visible (a serious mistake that would cost female gymnasts points!), your hem is too high and your neckline too low, or if (God forbid!) the fit of your bikinis or leotard is offset by two centimeters the mark!
Don’t want to show off the skin? Pay a fine and lose points!
BEACH HANDBALL
Wear a bikini or pay!
Norwegian beach handball team fined Rs 1.31 lakh for wearing shorts instead of bikinis at European Championship
After the European Handball Federation’s disciplinary committee fined the Norwegian beach handball team 1,500 euros (Rs 1.31 lakh, approximately) for wearing shorts instead of bikinis, the Norwegian minister of Culture and Sports, Abid Raja, said: “This is completely ridiculous. A change of attitude is needed in the world of macho and conservative international sport.
Bikinis are a mandatory part of the dress code for women handball players. In contrast, male players wear shorts
GYMNASTIC
Skinny leotards are ok, bra straps or wedgies are not
Women usually wear leotards that show the entire leg
Women usually wear leotards that show the entire leg. Unitards are technically permitted but generally worn for religious reasons. At the same time, Nastia Liukin, 2008 individual all-around Olympic gold medalist, told a post: You are not allowed to (choose a wedgie), otherwise your points will be deducted. Points are deducted if your bra strap is pulled out, she added. The Code of Points also states that the leotard leg length cannot exceed the horizontal line around the leg, demarcated by no more than 2cm below the base of the buttocks, requiring many gymnasts to glue their leotards to their skin.
Sarah Voss and two other members of the German women’s team recently wore full body suits as a statement against sexualization in gymnastics
Sarah Voss and two other members of the German women’s team at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Switzerland recently wore full body suits to protest against sexualization in gymnastics. Elisabeth Seitz, one of the gymnasts, said it was to set an example for all gymnasts who may feel uncomfortable or even sexualized in normal costumes.
Male gymnasts typically wear slightly baggy shorts or full leggings when performing, such as Chinas Zou Jingyuan at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Show the skin? It’s against the rules too!
RACETRACK
World Paralympian Sprint Champion Olivia Breen was told by an England Championships official that her sprint briefs were too short and inappropriate
“I was left speechless. I have been wearing the same sprint style briefs for many years and they are specially designed for competition. I hope I will wear them in Tokyo. It made me wonder if a male competitor would be criticized in the same way. “said Olivia Breen, Paralympian sprint world champion, to whom an England championships official told her sprint briefs were too short and inappropriate
GOLF
Short skirts are prohibited, plunging necklines are permitted
Several golfers have spoken out against the sexism inherent in the rules of golf
In 2017, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) issued a dress code (what many described as slut-shame-y), which included guidelines such as the length of the skirt, skort, and shorts. should be long enough that you cannot see your lower area at all times, standing or bending over. He added that plunging necklines are not allowed. Racerback shirts were allowed, but only with a collar. Many
golfers have spoken out against the sexism inherent in the rules.
TENNIS
When catsuits were disrespectful to tennis
In 2018, the suits were banned at Roland Garros, after Serena Williams wore a Black Panther-style one designed to help prevent blood clots after pregnancy.
In 2018, the suits were banned at Roland Garros, after Serena Williams wore a Black Panther-style one designed to help prevent blood clots after pregnancy. The president of the French Tennis Federation Bernard Giudicelli declared: “We must respect the game and the place. In response, Williams won a US Open match in a hyper-feminine tutu shortly after. Following the controversy, in 2019 the Womens Tennis Association introduced a more progressive dress code, allowing mid-thigh compression leggings and shorts to be worn without a skirt or dress.
