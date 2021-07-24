Photo of New York man charged with cheeky kidnapping attempt – NBC New York





What there is to know NYPD says man in Queens attempted to kidnap 5-year-old boy – attempt foiled by mother of young child

Police say the attempted kidnapping took place around 8 p.m. on Hillside Avenue when an individual picked up the 5-year-old boy from the sidewalk.

Police said when the first person was in the driver’s seat, the boy’s 45-year-old mother, Dolores Diaz, pulled her child from the car through the front passenger window. Man arrested last week in shocking kidnapping attempt on film was indicted by a Queens grand jury on Friday and faces 15 years in prison if convicted, District Attorney Melinda Katz said . James McGonagle, 24, from Queens, was arrested a week ago for allegedly dragging a 5-year-old boy from a sidewalk on July 15 a few feet from his mother and attempting to leave with the boy. The terrifying encounter was photographed. Katz said the Fresh Meadows man was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted second-degree kidnapping and endangering the well-being of a child. The contact details of his lawyer were not immediately known. “In a cheeky manner, the accused grabbed the little boy, who was only a few

steps away from her mother and allegedly attempted to abduct her, “Katz said in a statement.” This is parents’ worst fear. This mother fought to save her son. Never underestimate a mom’s strength. “ The NYPD is looking for a duo who they claim attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens on Thursday – an attempt which was foiled by the mother of the young child. Detectives were looking for a second potential suspect in connection with the kidnapping attempt, but police have yet to release further details on the man. In Friday’s indictment announcement, Katz said a passenger sitting in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the kidnapping attempt asked McGonagle, “What are you doing?” McGonagle reportedly replied, “We are taking the child.” But the alleged kidnapper was unsuccessful. The boy’s mother, 45, Dolores Diaz, pulled her child out of the car through the front passenger window before the vehicle could leave. McGonagle was arrested at a Brooklyn hospital the next day after police saw him seek treatment for facial injuries, according to Katz. At the hospital, law enforcement sources said McGonagle punched a cop in the face while taking his fingerprints. BREAKAGE: @ NYPD102Pct is looking for two men, one of whom snatched a 5-year-old boy from the street and threw him in their car in front of his mother. The quick-witted mother put him to safety through a rear window. pic.twitter.com/rD9WY1Ds2u – Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) July 16, 2021 Surveillance video released by police shows the heartbreaking moments experienced by the child’s mother and others walking near him when suddenly a man jumps out of a vehicle and grabs the child, forcing him into the car, while the child’s mother and others frantically try to save him, eventually managing to save him before the car gets away. NBC 4 New York spoke to the mother of the 5-year-old who was almost kidnapped. She said she was going to meet her husband at work with her three children when the man approached her young son, tore him off and put the child in his car. She said that’s when she started screaming. It was when her son got up in the backseat of the car that she pulled him out the window, she said.

