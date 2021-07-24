‘Making the Cut’ Season 2: Our Week 2 Winner Isn’t In Store

The following story contains spoilers from the third and fourth episodes of Amazon Making the Cut Season 2. Read our recap of the first two episodes here.

Episode 3: Say Yes to the Mule Dress

We want you to create your brand’s version of a modern three-piece bridal collection, co-host Heidi Klum told the remaining eight contestants at the start of this week’s Making the Cut. Two of those pieces, she explained, would be runway looks for the couples’ big day, while the third, the one for Amazon online store Making the Cut, would be an accessible version of one of these looks. The hitch in creating this wardrobe to hang on? Instead of working individually, designers should collaborate in teams of two. Episode 1 winner Gary Graham partnered with Polish designer Raf Swiader, Episode 2 winner Joshua Scacheri with Parisian Lucie Brochard, Colombian designer Andrea Salazar with Olivia OBlanc from New Orleans and Ally Ferguson from LA with Andrea Pitter from Brooklyn.

Considering Pitters’ background as a designer of bridal wear, not to mention her strong performance in the first two episodes, she seemed in the best position to take the win. And the runway looks, which consisted of a white tuxedo-like suit and a wedding dress that quickly transforms into a feather scalloped jumpsuit, were easily among the best of the night. But good fashion collaborations, like solid weddings, only work when both parties are on an equal footing, and in the end, Klum and fellow judges Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow saw too many Pitters and not enough. of Fergusons to give their blessing to this union.

The judges ultimately said yes to Brochard and Scacheri’s collaborative efforts, giving the latter its second consecutive victory, and specifically citing how each designer’s manual labor was evident in the finished track parts. Brochard leaned over the white wedding dress with its architectural top and full, voluminous skirt, while Scacheri focused on the perfect costume for a Disney prince with his bright blue double-breasted shawl collar jacket and his matching shirt. with white pants with a blue tuxedo side stripe. The two designers’ aesthetic merged into the accessible look, an airy pleated purple and white chiffon shift dress with a high-low hem that ended just above the knee in the front and just below. from the knee to the back – a detail in the back that prompted Scott to nickname it the mule dress. Brochard’s architectural style was evident in the soft folds and silhouette, and Scacheris’ penchant for graphic colors and prints was seen in the pale mauve and gray graphic print that subtly incorporated a palm leaf shadow on the sidewalk. photographed on the sidewalk outside Beverly Hills City Hall.

While the episode ended with no designer actually leaving the Malibu fashion bubble, the dying seconds found two contestants Ferguson and OBlanc very much in the hot seat.

The takeaway: marrying the design skills of Brochard and Scacheri didn’t just save them a challenge, it created a easy to wear evening dress ($ 99.90) who asks to be invited to the wedding, whether as an after party dress for the rocking bride or as a rare bridesmaid dress that you will wear more than once.

Joshua Scacheri and Lucie Brochards won the look for Season 2, Episode 3 of Making the Cut. (Amazon Studios)

Episode 4: It’s a Cruel and Cruel World

A quick marriage followed by a paternity test isn’t uncommon, and that pretty much sums up the direction of Episode 4, which marks the slightly shorter half of the second season. You two face each other, Klum explained to the two designers on the chopping block. We want each of you to design a three-look collection that shows what you do best.

So we don’t want regular vanilla, added co-host Tim Gunn. We don’t want imitation. We want it to be your DNA.

This gave Ferguson and OBlanc a single day to create a trio of brand-defining looks, and if you think the challenge of brand ethics sounds familiar to you, this should be exactly what the larger group has been. invited to do three episodes earlier. This time they had the help of three other competitors, who would also serve as track models for the parts. The Olivia team would be assisted by Graham, Scacheri and Salazar, the Ally team by Pitter, Swiader and Brochard.

It didn’t go well.

OBlanc described his fast-spinning, do or die, mostly denim collection as sexy-Western-meets-streetwear. She sent Graham to the catwalk wearing an extra-long, extra-long-sleeved dark denim jacket, a button-front denim shirt, and high-waisted denim pants with generous cuffs; Salazar in a halter denim top and jeans with raw-edged wings on either side that looked like an overskirt when buttoned up and a denim parting when flapped freely; and Scacheri in a blue button-down knee-length jacket that was part a painter’s coat and part a lab coat and worn over denim shorts that fell mid-calf.

Ferguson turned to some of the bestsellers from his modern, Los Angeles-based minimalist label, influenced by the East. Searcher while hoping to show the judges its range by including wait for it peas! This black-on-white poppy print made its way onto the runway in the form of a dress layered over an airy butternut squash-colored kimono (worn by Pitter) and a t-shirt paired with a pair of olives from generic aspect. dull overalls (Swiader). The third look, worn by Brochard, was a loose, pale purple turtleneck top and a pair of long white sweatpants.

In the end, none of the make-or-die collections seemed to give the judges the brand DNA clarity they hoped for and the two designers got started. And, without a winner, that meant no winning looks fell on the MTC online store.

The double elimination / no new product combo could have been a bummer for an episode, except for two things that made it really enjoyable. The first of these was the decision (for the first time) to have non-competing designers duplicate as models and some of them, it turns out, have some serious runway chops. . (Pitter and Salazar stood out here, although I could probably watch an entire season without anything but Graham determinedly drawing a thick eyebrow on his own forehead.)

The second thing that made Episode 4 interesting to watch was Scotts’ closing comments on the other six, words that perfectly sum up the challenge that all fashion designers face, whether they are competing on television. or during one of the many fashion weeks around the world.

You have to have a passion for fashion, said Scott, Moschino’s creative director and creator of an eponymous brand. How do you take those seven hours for these three clothes and show us who you are? That’s the challenge and you have to figure out how to do it. There can be no excuse. We are always under pressure as designers. I live and die by the last show [I present] and it will be my life forever as a designer. It’s a cruel and cruel world and you can’t tell me you haven’t had enough time [or that] it was too hard. … I do not care. Because nobody cares to hear it from me either. It is a fact.

Bottom Line: Even though the episode failed to produce a winning look, Scotts Fashion’s Speech of Passion was the winner hands down. My two cents? Print a version of this as an inspirational poster to sell in the MTC store to budding designers (or maybe future applicants). Because these words perfectly capture the mindset needed to be successful in the whimsical realm of fashion.