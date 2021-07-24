Best Dressed Party Looks This Week





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, BFA This week’s party really does seem to get into the spirit of summer, including some of the best shades of pink and all kinds of crops and cutouts to beat the heat. Influencer Bretman Rock has been seen in an ingenious (and, arguably, more practical) version of a traditional costume, and British artist Aaron Paul has set a new bar for what to wear to a projection of independent films. To decide for yourself who was best dressed this week, scroll down below. Delanique Millwood and Igee Okafor at the Net-a-Porter Fashion Family Dinner.

Photo: Joe Schildhorn / BFA.com We love everything about the entrepreneur Delanique millwoodfrom its cutouts at the waist to its little green bag and Igee Okafors costume play offers the perfect complement. Bretman Rock in New York City on July 22.

Photo: Gotham / GC Images Bretman Rock understands that it’s just too hot in New York City to wear a suit. Mariahlynn at her Pink Dinner on July 18.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / WireImage We can’t decide if Mariahlynn’s look is more Barbie or 7 rings, but this pink dress is pretty glamorous anyway. DJ Kitty Ca $ h at the Missomas Summer Dreaming event on July 22.

Photo: Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com We’ve seen a lot of the big denim trends over the past few months.

(like crossover jeans and painted parts), but we love the mixed shades and puffed sleeves of the Kitty Ca $ hs jacket. Musician Aaron Paul at the 6:45 a.m. premiered on July 21.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Every time I look at this outfit, I discover something new about her. The long leather coat, the turquoise details, what more could you ask for? Less is not more. More is more. Dr Mena Rajan and Ashwin Rajan at Old woman premiered July 19.

Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Universal Dr Rajans' dress makes me think magenta should be a more widely worn color and the tasteful sheen of the fabric definitely levels it out.

