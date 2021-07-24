You don’t have to be rich to dress in designer clothes thanks to Covet fashion





Photo credit: Covet Fashion There was a time in my life when I dressed my Barbies with the most extravagant fashion choices available and displayed them for everyone who passed by could "ooh" and "ahh" to my artnay, my genius. Those fashion shows were some of my fondest memories, and I know a lot of friends who would shamelessly agree. (No, it wasn't last Friday, and no, I wasn't reported to my building owner.) The beauty of this age of technology is that playing dress up doesn't have to stop when you hit a certain age. covet fashion, a highly addicting mobile game, gives access to the best dresses, accessories, shoes and jewelry from the best designers in the world without adding a single zero to your credit card balance. The challenges in the game allow you to be anyone: a CEO going on a first date, royalty preparing for a prom, or a lucky prom queen dressing up for her big night out. You can also vote on how others have styled their appearance if you like to compete. Cosmopolitan team up with covet fashion to launch monthly challenges on the app based on the seasonal fashion trends we cover online. The best part is if you like what you wear in the game you can buy it IRL through our site. Here are all the details on this month's challenge. Good hairstyle! The challenge of sexy summer dresses Live from 23/07/26 to 26/7 Things are about to heat up now that we're fully in summer, so if you want your outfit set to be as hot as the weather, get yourself one of these sexy summer dresses! Here we have plunging necklines, form-fitting bodycons, leg slits, and eye-catching cutouts that will let you post selfies on the grid. Click the button below to open Covet Fashion and create your own! Download Covet Fashion Photo credit: Covet Fashion

