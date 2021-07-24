Las Vegas Fashion Council Christmas in July Drive with St. Jude’s Ranch for Children





The Las Vegas Fashion Council (LVFC), a nonprofit entity, whose members are fashion professionals, students, community leaders, philanthropists and organizations who wish to diversify the economy through the efforts of the fashion industry, continues to support the community. For the month of July, they support St. Judes Ranch for Children with its Christmas in July project bringing together hygiene products and clothes to fight against the heat. We would love your support in collecting items and spreading the word. CHRISTMAS IN JULY

TheLasVegasFashionCouncil will collect donations

for the benefit of St. Jude’s Ranch for children until Sunday July 25 at participating drop-off points. Donate new or lightly used summer clothes, shoes, flip flops and hygiene products for 0-24 year olds. DEPOSIT LOCATIONS Ranch St. Judes for the kids

200 Wilson Circle, Boulder City, NV 89005 BESTAagency

5801 S Decatur Blvd # 110, LasVegas, NV 89118 Absolute dental office support center

2250 S. Rancho # 205, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Wicked donuts

9490 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, Nv 89134 Mora Ice Cream – Town Square

Mora Ice Cream – Downtown Summerlin Sambalatte at Boca Park Fashions and 215 / Jones The juice standard

2530 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074

1410 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Lasik of Nevada and Elements Massage at Fort Apache Commons (Rampart and Charleston) All discounts on vacuuming and sewing at North Mesa Plaza in North Las Vegas (off Craig Rd) **

During the month of June, they also hosted our first annual flip-flops campaign in partnership with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation and collectively donated approximately 2,400 pairs of flip-flops with their community partners including Sambalatte, Wicked Donuts, Las Vegas Bowl Huddle, Mora Iced Creamery and Best Agence. The generous firefighters and volunteers will continue to distribute them to our homeless population, our nonprofits and our hospitals throughout the summer. In addition, they are organizing her Community in Bloom fundraiser with Flora Couture. This lush combination of luxe and vibrant tulips underlined with a necklace of gorgeous green viburnums bursts with an edgy sense as it showcases the remarkable Anthurium blossoms that take center stage, offered at $ 189.95 . Finished in a low luxury clear glass vase, this combination features over 40 lush, fresh and fashionable flower stems. A portion of the proceeds will go to the LasVegasFashion Council. About the Las Vegas Fashion Council

The Las Vegas Fashion Council (LVFC) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit entity whose members are fashion professionals, students, community leaders, philanthropists, and organizations who wish to diversify and grow the economy. of Las Vegas through the efforts of the fashion industry. LVFC supports students of the fashion industry and emerging artists with scholarships, grants, educational presentations, internships, mentoring, and opportunities to present and participate in fashion shows throughout the valley. LVFC partners with many non-profit entities to raise funds and raise awareness for various causes that incorporate an element of fashion into their fundraising efforts. LVFC uses the Public Education Foundation to help award annual scholarships to fashion students through the Las Vegas Fashion Council-Fashion Industry Scholarship Program. For more information on LVFC, please visit lasvegasfashioncouncil.com.

