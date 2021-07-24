Fashion
Vanessa Hudgens Masters Summers The most daring trend in a cutout dress and towering heels
Vanessa Hudgens has just tackled one of summer’s biggest trends on the red carpet.
the Graduated from musical school visited the Filming Italy Sardegna festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy yesterday, wearing a chic cutout white dress. Her Christopher Esber Carly dress featured a long skirt and crop top, connected by straps that formed an angular cutout in the middle and tied at the back.
Cutout dresses have become one of the biggest trends of the season due to their lightness and airy silhouette, designed by brands like Cult Gaia, Wolford and Zimmermann. Hudgens completed the look with an elegant gold necklace, large hoops, several rings and two bracelets, one in gold and one in rose gold from Cartier. Her dress sells for $ 495 (on sale from $ 825) on ModaOperandi.com.
As for shoes, the media personality wore classic nude patent leather pumps. His shoes featured stiletto heels that were at least four inches in height, as well as pointy, pointy toes. The style was a versatile addition to her neutral dress tone, as well as a sleek finish to the ensemble. A similar pair of Le Silla pumps costs $ 607 on Farfetch.com.
When it comes to formal occasions, Hudgens favors stiletto sandals, slingback pumps and mules from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Casadei. For her casual looks, the Spring Breakers star prefers ugly sandals and clogs from Birkenstock, Ugg and Crocs. Other must-haves include platform boots, sandals and sneakers from Naked Wolfe; the bold brand, whose shoes often sell for between $ 200 and $ 300, is also the favorite brand of stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid.
the Bestial actress Bohemian fashion is a staple of the street style scene, with flowing silhouettes, florals, fringes and ’70s tie-dye prints in pieces by Alice + Olivia, Etro and Realization Par. Hudgens was even named Queen of Coachella in 2018, due to her statement that appears to be brought to the world-famous music festival. Recently, her wardrobe has included more colorful athletic pieces like leggings and sweatshirts from brands like Adidas, Gymshark and Alo Yoga, following the rise of athleisure in the fashion industry.
