Best new for men this week, July 23, 2021





It’s Friday and, good news, we can get out. The world has opened wide again; you can stand in a bar, walk into a restaurant without a reservation, and get on a plane without waiting two weeks. And here, to help you look your best in this new world, you’ll find a number of nifty versions. We’ve got some cool camp shirts perfect for Daily Paper and Buck Mason’s IRL parties. Go to the beach on the horizon? The Hershel and Birdwell collaboration and Yeah’s latest collection, I Work Out have you more than covered on this front. Plus, if you’re a patient guy, we’ve linked Yeezy Gap’s most coveted waitlist. Now shop and live it because TGIF.

Swim shorts 311 Herschel x Birdwell

birdwell.com $ 119.95 Birdwell has found another surf buddy. Following a collaboration with Todd Sndyer last month, board shorts maker OG partnered with Canadian luggage and accessories brand Hershel on a line that combines what the two do best. This, of course, includes shorts, which are inspired by the early designs made by the company, and a range of bags made from Birdwell’s proprietary SurfNyl fabric. Mini Co Pearl Hoops PATTARAPHAN

pattaraphan.com $ 120.00 Wearing pearls is one thing now, folks. And here, to offer mind-blowing gems, Nok Salirathavibhaga, the Thai jewelry designer behind Pattaraphan. Already a favorite with girls like Hailey Bieber and the Hadid sisters, the brand has released a limited-edition unisex collection of beaded hoops that look just as good on guys. Lovani shirt with dark blue flag Daily newspaper

dailypaperclothing.com $ 143.00 Is an island rendezvous on the horizon? Do you have somewhere to go in the next few weeks? Most importantly, are you trying to figure out what to wear? Look no further than Daily Paper. The Amsterdam-based brand has just released its fall 2021 collection and the pieces in the range, especially this flag shirt, will help you in any scenario. Basketball Deon Malone Shoes

malonesouliers.com $ 491.00 The sneaker industry is a marathon and Malone Souliers has just joined the race. The luxury shoe brand has launched two low styles inspired by ’60s athletic wear, which pair perfectly with its stable of boots and moccasins. Rugby Patch Shield Rowing blazers

avironblazers.com $ 215.00 Inspired by the travels and time of founder Jack Carlson as a member of the United States National Rowing Team, Rowing Blazers launched its 90s-inspired international collection. The line includes t-shirts, ruby sweaters and shirts, which feature flags of 10 countries. And now that the Olympics have started, check the one with your country of origin. Drift Cotton Three-Pocket Cabana Shirt Buck mason

buckmason.com $ 105.00 Buck Mason, the maker of some of our favorite t-shirts, has launched a capsule collection, which features a square camp shirt and matching shorts, made from a four-way stretch, quick-drying cotton blend. Congratulations, you are in your summer shape! Round jacket YEEZY GAP

gap.com $ 200.00 The long-awaited arrival of the Yeezy Gap collection is here, finally, in a way. After abandoning a light blue version of the Round Jacket, the brand launched a waiting list this morning with a new black colourway. And judging by its style alone, it’s safe to say that the partnership is worth the hype. Hip-Hop Is Essential Neutral Pastel Crew Neck Make the bells vibrate

rockthebells.com $ 85.00 LL Cool J is a godfather of hip-hop, so when he debuted with Rock the Bells, a label that paid homage to the roots of the musical genre last year, you better believe it was do it well. For this year’s drop, the collection includes t-shirts and tracksuits that are perfect for chilling out at home or, you know, going to a hip-hop concert again. Big Boy Baggy Gear Beach Shorts Yeah i’m training

yeahiworkout.com $ 79.00 Stay in shape this summer with Yeah, I Work Out, the latest collection of swim essentials, shirts and hoodies. Tainy x Yandel x Neon 16 hoodie Entrance

footlocker.com $ 80.00 Latin Grammy-winning producer Tainy and Reggaeton artist Yandel have teamed up with heritage brand Starter for a limited-edition collaboration. The line of t-shirts and hoodies celebrates the launch of the release of the duo’s latest album, Dynasty. Cowboys Drew Pearson Game Day Socks Match day socks

silversport.com $ 24.99 Franco Harris, NFL Hall of Fame member and former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback, has launched Game Day Socks, a line that will, well, wow fans of the game. The lineup includes some of football’s greats, including Alan Faneca, Peyton Manning, Steve Hutchinson and Drew Pearson. Raw Garden Sprout Bomber Jacket Raw garden

rawgarden.co $ 350.00 You don’t have to be a weed enthusiast to appreciate the elegance of cannabis brand Raw Garden’s collaboration with Los Angeles designer Catherine Fulmer. Barry samaha

