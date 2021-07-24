17 Cinderella costume ideas – Cinderella dresses for kids and adults





Year after year, Cinderella the costumes add extra magic to the Halloween spirit. The most popular in this cast of characters is Cinderella herself, which is not surprising given that she is one of the most iconic Disney Princesses. (She has her own castle in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, after all.) Cinderella’s outfits can be dressed up, as she appears in her princess costume at the end of the movie, or dressed up to show off her humble beginnings as a woman. of room. In addition to the star of the story, Cinderella has many other beloved characters to choose from for costume inspiration. For those who want to take a trip to the dark side and transform into a Disney villain, there is the option to dress like the Evil Stepmom or the Sisters-in-Law. Other well-known characters include the handsome prince charming and the protective fairy godmother. There are even smaller roles that work well, like pumpkins or mice. With all the different potentials of Cinderella costumes, it is easy to make a best friend costume, couple costume, or theme for the whole family to dress up. While there’s always the option of purchasing an outfit for each of these characters, it can be more fun and affordable to make them yourself, especially if it’s a last minute outfit that you prepare. There are plenty of ideas for every role, so all you have to do is pick your favorites and say “Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo!”

1 Cinderella and Gus Gus costumes There isn’t much cuter for a little sibling duo than these Cinderella and Gus Gus costumes. As an added bonus, they were mostly recycled from clothes the family already owned. Get the tutorial on Emelbe Design. 2 Cinderella shirt For Cinderellas on the go to Halloween parties, themed races or school dances, this puff sleeve shirt is the perfect solution for a comfy costume. It only requires a tank top, elastic and sheer fabric, as well as a sewing machine. Get the tutorial on Rae gun ramblings. 3 Glitter heels While many Disney Princesses have dresses, no one else has glittering glass slippers like Cinderella’s. Elevate your costume by creating your own using a pair of plain heels, silver sequins and glue. Get the tutorial on Kaylee eylander. 4 Perla The Sewing Mouse Costume Despite being a minor character, Perla the Mouse comes to the rescue when she helps sew Cinderella’s dress in time for the ball. This costume from Perla requires simple pieces you may already own, like a shirt dress and apron, while also allowing for more customizable accessories like a DIY button wallet. Get the tutorial on The polka dot chair. 5 15 Minute Cinderella Costume Did you take a long time to prepare the costumes? This simple DIY costume uses crushed velvet as the fabric for an elegant Cinderella dress and can be completed in 15 minutes.

Get the tutorial on Mom smiles. 6 Ella costume Dressed up as Ella from the live action 2015 Cinderella the movie is a new way to stay in character. This colorful peasant outfit layers a pink apron over a blue skirt, for a jumpsuit that will inspire twirls all day. Get the tutorial on Simple Simon & Company. 7 Naughty Stepmom Costume Dressing up as a Disney villain doesn’t get much classier than this villainous stepmom costume. You will need a blush blouse, red tulle skirt and turquoise heels to put it together. Get the tutorial on Color me Courtney. 8 Cinderella Coach Costume Turn any wheelchair into a Cinderella carriage with this magical costume. The easy-to-assemble set includes six pieces of felt that adhere with self-adhesive fabric strips. 9 Seamless prince charming costume You don’t need a sewing machine to create a prince charming royal ensemble. This one uses hot glue to glue the gold buttons on and cut a store-bought sports shirt and pants. Get the tutorial on Chica Desert. ten Cinderella’s carriage True royalty do not walk in, they use a horse-drawn carriage of course! Especially perfect for youngsters who are still learning to fend for themselves on two feet, this costume turns an ordinary cart into a beautiful chariot for your princess. Get the tutorial on Thrifty artistic girl. 11 Fairy godmother costume We all wish we had a fairy godmother, but the best thing to do is dress like one. This adult / teen costume has a sewing pattern suitable for intermediate and beginner tailors that you can purchase and download instantly. Get the tutorial on Etsy at Queen Elizabeth Aprons. 12 Cinderella costume for women For women who want to take full advantage of the Cinderella effect, these instructions will help you achieve her elegant updo and pink makeup. They also come with a formal dress version, as well as a more casual option that creates the look with jeans.

Get the tutorial on Love Maegan. 13 Cinderella costume for girls With a material cost of less than $ 20, you can make this fabulous Cinderella dress with a tulle overlay. This guide also comes with butterfly files for those with a Cricut or Silhouette machine.

Get the tutorial on Kiki & Company. 14 Cinderella maid costume for women Before being a princess, Cinderella wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. This maid costume is made from items you can easily buy like a long sleeve blouse, skirt and apron, plus it is super comfortable to wear all day long. Get the tutorial on Brit + Co. 15 Cinderella maid costume for a girl Download the sewing pattern for this Cinderella maid costume for simple, easy-to-follow instructions. It comes in different sizes to suit different ages and is a fun craft project for adults. Get the tutorial on Etsy at Queen Elizabeth Aprons. 16 Cinderella Family Costumes There is a lot of fun in Cinderella when the family members each adopt a different character. The costumes for this group included Cinderella, Gus, Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming, Evil Stepmom, and Step Sister. Get the tutorial on Professional moms. 17 Cinderella costume for girls This Cinderella dress design uses satin as the main fabric and tons of tulle for a voluminous effect. It also has a velcro closure on the back, so getting dressed will be a snap. Get the tutorial on Peek-a-Boo Pattern Shop. Samantha lawyer

