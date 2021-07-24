Jill Biden made the case for polka dots with her Olympics opening ceremony dress





The Tokyo Olympics officially began and First Lady Jill Biden attended the opening ceremony wearing a bright polka dot dress and, most importantly, a mask. As this year’s Olympics are closed to spectators, Biden was one of the few in the stands and was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom she spoke. JustJared Reports this is Bidens’ first solo trip abroad as first lady. She and President Joe Biden recently open to Vogue on the impact of travel on their marriage. We have to find a way and I sincerely mean it so that we can steal time for each other. I think that’s the case, said the commander-in-chief. Dylan Martinez – Pool, Getty Images For the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, FLOTUS chose a white dress with black polka dots, a blue mask with her name embroidered on it and lots of pearls: a multirow necklace, a bracelet and matching earrings. She completed the look with dark slingback heels and a small clutch. Dylan Martinez – Pool, Getty Images While perhaps not as spectacular as other opening ceremonies, given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the event was undoubtedly special. For the first time in the history of the Olympics, almost every country had at least one female flag bearer, thanks to a new decision by the International Olympic Committee allowing each nation to use two flag bearers. With 49% female participation, Tokyo 2020 will be the first Olympic Games with gender parity, the IOC said. (So ​​we were completely calling it Tokyo 2020 even though it was 2021? Okie dokie, so if you say so.) Dylan Martinez – Pool, Getty Images In addition to cheering on Team USA, Jill Biden, Ed.D., recently promoted COVID-19 vaccines and, in an interview with our own editor, the value of a community college education. People need to know that community college is a stepping stone to whatever they want to do in the future, says Dr. Biden. These schools provide such a good solid foundation. They are very nourishing.

