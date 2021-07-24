Will we really see men in skirts

The world’s most successful fashion brands have been pushing skirts and heels for their spring / summer 21 menswear collections. This progressive approach to clothing is perhaps more out of date than you might think.

Some people may look askance at the summer 2021 collection of extraordinary shoe designer Christian Louboutins for men. Sparkling rhinestones dancing on dark, soft suede is not the typical image we get when we think of men’s shoes. Add a heel to this ankle boot and walk into uncharted territory when it comes to men’s shoes.

But men wearing high heels are not a new or new concept. In fact, the trend is already taking off in some circles. World famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo sums up everything we need to know about men’s high heels.

Men’s high heel shoes are different from stilettos. The heel shape is adapted from the basic Cuban heel to a special shape that will bring out the best of the masculinity of the man wearing it. The fashion designer said some of her friends have requested a pair of high-heeled shoes for the men in their lives.

For decades, men have been able to wear shoes that are flatter and more comfortable than women. But, as we all know, fashion is cyclical – what was at the height of style in the ’90s is fashion again. Designers rarely dive this deep into history to resuscitate trends from the Renaissance, or even the Middle Ages, but that’s exactly where the style of high-heeled men’s shoes began.

Centuries before women strutted in 6 inch stilettos, it was men who rocked a heel. The earliest iterations of the high heel that we know of were worn by Persian horsemen in the 10th century.

Their heels gave them the stirrup stability they needed to shoot their bows and arrows when hunting and fighting. Like the owners of some brands of cars today, the ego of these men quickly took over and they started sporting their heels even when not in the saddle. Owning a horse was a symbol of wealth, and a pair of heels let people know you had your own trusty steed.

In the 15th century, the Shah of Persia began sending delegations of ambassadors to the royal courts of Europe. Their first stopover was Venice. The big and the good of Venice took inspiration from the heels of their Eastern counterparts and began to shape their own. The Venetian high heel was the perfect combination of fashion and function as it helped the wealthy navigate the murky waters that flooded the city.

Harry Styles in a dress on the cover of Vogue

Some of these heels have reached heights that Lady Gaga would be jealous of – 54cm to be exact. Young maids and maids were often used as human crutches. There is also evidence that politicians and courtiers in London wore some form of high-heeled shoe when exiting their boats and barges to climb the Thames Steps to the Houses of Parliament. Persian migrants were the fashion influencers of the 15th century.

In 1673, the ostentatious king Louis XIV, who bankrupted France to build Versailles, and gave himself the nickname of the Sun King, introduced to the French court shoes with red heels and red soles. He restricted the wearing of such shoes to his circle of male nobles through an official edict. The practice was then taken up by royalty across Europe and became very fashionable. 17th century men’s fashion emphasized the legs; high heels, tight colored stockings and loose unpicked panties all helped the men show off their shapely pins. However, in the 18th century, shoes became more gendered.

The narrow and ornamental high heel became considered feminine compared to the more robust and wider military boot. It wasn’t until about 200 years later, in 1961, when legend has it that John Lennon and Paul McCartney bought four pairs of boots from a Mr. Costello boutique in Chelsea to match their little band’s image, the Beatles, just like these heels for men. were back in fashion. Now we are there again, at least it would seem.

The relatively calm world of menswear is increasingly open to new styles of clothing. In their latest couture collection released at the end of January, Givenchy sent male models to the catwalk wearing stunning hand-beaded dresses. For their men’s ready-to-wear collections, Louis Vuitton, Stefan Cooke and Burberry models sported skirts in a variety of pleats and patterns. Over the past year in particular, men playing with the traditional genre in their own way have been gaining popularity on social media. Think of the gender-fluid line launched by Jaden Smith. However, just like heels, men of the past were used to wearing clothing resembling skirts; from Japanese kimono to Scottish kilt.

One fashionisto whose wardrobe revolves around skirts and heels is Mark Bryan.

Marc Bryan

Mark Bryan works as a mechanical engineer in Germany, he moved there from the United States, he is a head coach of a football team, father of three and his wife for 11 years often gives him fashion advice.

Recently, Bryan caused a stir on the internet by pushing the boundaries of gendered fashion.

Bryan loves to wear a skirt and heels around the house, in public, and even in the office. He proudly shares some of his favorite outfits on his Instagram page and explains how his clothing choices are just as normal as anything he does. After a quick virtual chat with Mark, the whole concept of men’s and women’s clothing seems redundant. Mark started wearing heels when he was 21 because he wanted to be the same height as his taller girlfriend.

Five years ago he started wearing heels, paired with skirts full time, Mark sticks to skirts, he says dresses are painful because it’s hard to get a dress that fits the chest and shoulders of a man. One of her biggest stylistic inspirations is Rachel Zane of Suits, played by Meghan Markle. He’s a fan of his typical blouse and skirt combo from the TV series. He sought to incorporate his style into his own wardrobe.

When it comes to the well-heeled men of the past, Mark feels that men weren’t as limited by their gender or male and female ideals as we are today. Men were considered men no matter what they wore, Mark says.

Fashion designer Harris Reed who’s basically fresh out of college, and already dresses people like Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus, and has secured a Mac makeup collection sums up a perspective we all should be taking, hopefully. that society begins to accept someone wearing a little makeup or a pair of shiny boots.

So, for today and in the future, anyone, regardless of gender, who wears high-heeled shoes is only paying a fashion tribute to the past.