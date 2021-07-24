Fashion
5 summer fashion choices you can try for free
We love to shop online. It’s our favorite activity. Whenever we have downtime you will see We by browsing new arrivals and mega-sales. Even we can admit, however, that there are problems. Yes, it’s easy and convenient compared to real shopping, but you can’t try on the parts before you buy them!
Many changing rooms in real stores have also been closed since 2020, making trying on clothes before buying even more difficult than usual. But that’s where Prime Wardrobe comes in. It’s a service included in your Amazon Prime membership that combines the convenience of shopping online with the benefits of having a walk-in closet. Many fashion items, shoes, jewelry and accessories are also eligible, including many items from top brands like Calvin Klein, UGG, Fossil and Levis!
Learn more about Prime Wardrobe here!
How it works? All you need to do is choose up to eight items eligible for the service and pay less for the paid part. A Prime Wardrobe box containing all of your choices will then be shipped to you. You will have a week to try these coins out and decide if you want to keep them, you will only pay for what you decide to keep! Everything else can be returned free of charge in the box in which it was delivered. Just stick on the prepaid shipping label and drop it off at your nearest UPS location!
Want to check out some great summer pieces that you can order using Prime Wardrobe right now? We’ve picked a few below that we think you’ll love!
This one-shoulder top
One-shoulder styles are absolutely exploding right now, and this cute twill blouse proves why. We would honestly wear this beauty all year round!
Try it Goodthreads asymmetric fluid-twill top for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy it for only $ 29! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.
This puff-sleeved dress
This effortless adorable dress has trendy puff sleeves, a cropped ruffle hem, a sleek square neckline, and even a cute selection of colors!
To try The Drop Women’s @graceatwood Puff Sleeve Mini Dress for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy it from just $ 45! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.
This bucket hat
Do you secretly want to try on the bucket hat trend, but much would rather be able to try one on in the privacy of your own home where you can try it on with different outfits? Ta-da! This super cute tie-dye Adidas hat is on Prime Wardrobe!
Try it Adidas Women’s Color Wash Cap for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy it for only $ 30! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.
These denim shorts
Denim shorts are absolutely something we never want to buy without trying them on first. We’re confident these top rated Levis shorts will be a hit, but we absolutely want to make sure we’ve chosen the right size before purchasing them!
Try it Levis mid-length shorts for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy them from just $ 30!Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.
This linen romper
Rompers are another item where you never really know how they are going to fall on your body until you try them on. This linen and cotton blend piece is going to feel (and look) amazing when you take the right size!
Try it Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Romper for free with Prime Wardrobe! Buy it starting at just $ 13! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, July 23, 2021, but are subject to change.
Looking for more? Explore all the Amazon fashion here and don’t forget to check everything Amazon Daily Deals for more great finds!
