Fashion
19 best modest summer dresses for 2021
The sun is out, temperatures are skyrocketing and summer dresses are at the forefront of our minds. But if you prefer dresses with a little more coverage, dressing modestly in warm weather can be pretty darn tough, which is why we’ve found the best modest summer dresses that will keep you cool when you want or need to save some pennies. -clothes.
Our criterion for modest dresses is that they should reach your ankles (check the height of the models so that you can assess the length on your body); the neckline should cover your collarbone (although some of our editions have a tie or a small V-neck) and the fabric should be opaque or lined so there is no need for layering no one needs diapers in a heat wave. The sleeves should reach your cuffs and there should not be any sneaky slits in the skirt to make your seemingly modest dress totally inappropriate.
We’ve found a lot of inspiration from the most stylish women wearing the hijab on Instagram, sure, but some of our favorite dresses come from ASOS – which has a dedicated Modest section. We love to see it. (And we need to see more.)
Cottagecore trend is ticked with ASOS ‘ mixed print ruffle maxi dress ideal for picnicking while their chic polka dot dress would look fabulous at a smart city wedding. H&M has a beautiful pale sage dress with a pleated skirt and a tie neck while ARKET has an equally wafty raglan sleeve version, with a tie neck and a sweet little pussy floral print.
If you have a little more budget then Diane von furstenberg has a dreamy silk dress in trendy emerald and pink colors or Salonis long dress is sky blue silk that would look gorgeous with orange accessories.
Best Modest Swimsuits to Feel Comfortable in Time for Lido Season as Nike Launches Modest Swimwear Line Designed to Empower Women in the Water
After more modest fashion content? Head here for modest swimsuits and here for long sleeve swimsuits.
