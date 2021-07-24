10 Irish brands for the discerning consumer

In a recent panel on post-pandemic fashion moderated by Anne O Dwyer, CEO of Krolls Network of Women with fashion designer and entrepreneur Sonya Lennon, stylist Courtney Smith and myself, the most frequently asked question by the public was how to dress in a more sustainable way. .

Sustainability is one of the biggest issues in the fashion industry, but can it really be sustainable? The word loses its meaning as we are regularly bombarded with messages about eco-responsible collections, recycled fibers and ethical fashion, with clothes described as sustainable quadrupling in the past four years. Unlike food labels such as outdoor or organic products, the durability of clothing is not regulated; therefore, there is a lot of greenwashing. It has been estimated that 40 percent of environmental claims could mislead customers.

In an age when people are conditioned to expect clothes to be cheap, the facts speak for themselves about what fashion is making the planet a consumer horror story. The industry produces 80 billion pieces of clothing per year. Zara, for example, produced over 450 million items in 2018. We throw 2.1 billion tonnes of clothing in landfill, most of which goes to Africa. In the meantime, there has been an exponential increase in resale, recycling and rental with sites such as Depop and Vestiaire booming. Carrie Symonds renting her wedding dress for 45 years brought attention to My Wardrobe HQ, setting an example for others.

The standard advice is to buy less and buy a better, more durable design. And design is not only about the product, but also about responsibility. Ask the question when considering a purchase: can I wear it 30 times? For those on a tight budget, there is nothing wrong with shopping from sustainable fast fashion collections such as the H & Ms Conscious line, or loungewear made from Primarks organic cotton or recycled polyester.

Research from Krolls participants confirmed that women really want to know how to shop in a sustainable manner. It is clear that this is of great interest to Irish women and that we are becoming increasingly mindful of how we spend our money as we want to contribute positively to our communities and the environment, said ODwyer.

With that in mind, here are 10 Irish fashion brands that are making their mark and worth supporting:

NATIVE DENIM

We put in what Main Street takes is the corporate mantra and while 170 might be a lot for a pair of jeans, they guarantee them for five years and think they will last twenty years. nativedenims.com

Native Denim Jeans



THE LANDSKIN

The elegant Landskeins tweed coats and jackets are crafted from Donegal tweed, some with a blend of Irish tweed and linen; the linings and iron-ons comply with Oeko standards, the textiles tested for harmful substances, the plastic bags are biodegradable and the buttons are made of natural horn. See their website for a long line of engagement across the board. thelandskein.com

Landskein tweed coat



IRELAND STABLE

Founders and friends Sonia Reynolds and Frances Duff transformed Irish heritage fabrics and breathed new life into them, from gorgeous Irish linen shawls, scarves, dressing gowns and shirts, hand-knitted Aran sweaters, crochet tops and more. stable.ie

Linen dress (350), hand woven belt (75) and leather pouch (240) at Stable Shop Dublin or stableofireland.ie



CULTIVATED CLOTHING

Our clothes don’t cost the earth anything physically or financially, say the three founders of this brand, who swim and surf all year round. For each garment made, a tree is planted. There are hoodies and T-shirts for men, women and children made from organic hemp and organic cotton. grown up

High frequency (34) super heavyweight organic cotton t-shirt by Grown clothing



KATIE ANN McGUIGAN

Award-winning designer Newry makes everything in her London studio from local materials and was one of the first to use Irish wool, sponsored by Donegal Yarns, in her collections. katieannmcguigan.com

Lost Summer two-piece knit in native Irish wool by Katie Ann McGuigan



ALICE HALLIDAY

Ethical, ethereal and elegant, this is how Alice Halliday describes the clothes and the wonderful accessories she makes from donated waste or fabrics. Her award-winning creations draw on her passion for nature, a constant source of inspiration. alicehalliday.com

BEFORE AFTER

A newcomer to the market with impressive credentials and certification, Sandra Murphy brings twenty years of experience to her brand, which claims to be Ireland’s first truly sustainable and circular. Designed in Clare, made in Poland, Murphy brings a vintage aesthetic to dresses, skirts and tops, all at reasonable prices. Milk casein buds, for example, come from a French company that buys milk from Ireland. aforeafter.com

The Allure dress (218) by Afore After



FRESH CUPS

Founder Steven Murphy was one of the first to open a boutique with ethically made and purchased clothing for everyday use. Peta-approved Portuguese vegan shoes, canvas bags from the USA, circular Mud jeans from the Netherlands, and Fresh Cuts branded hoodies and T-shirts. shirts, made in factories powered by renewable energy. They have just moved from Drury Street to 13 Castle Market, Dublin. Visit them there or at Freshcutsclothing.com

Watermelon Crew (69.95) by Fresh Cuts



FR

Founder, NCAD graduate and passionate vintage advocate, Faye Anna Rochford, swears sustainability is sewn into everything we do. Her fabrics are certified organic or recycled, which she hand-paints herself, and everything is made in Ireland or at a Sedex approved factory in India. Her extensive experience has taken her from Redress in Dublin to Philip Treacy in London, Diane von Furstenberg in New York and Primark in Dublin. feri.ie

The Valeria dress in slub cotton (259) by FR



FOUR SONS

Alanagh Cleggs uses Irish linen and Indian khaki cotton in styles that are always timeless and an aesthetic design marks his style. Four Threadss pieces transcend the seasons and Cleggs’ unwavering commitment to the four strands of its philosophy is inspired, handmade, quality and conscious. four-threads.com

Four Threads 320 cotton kimono top and pants



